Environmental Management Authority hosts sensitisation session for tour operators

Participants at the tour operator sensitisation session. -

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA), through its Biodiversity Unit and People, Public and Private (3P) Network, in collaboration with the Wildlife Section of the Forestry Division, Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries (MALF), hosted a sensitisation session on August 20 at the Caroni Swamp Visitors’ Centre.

A media release said, the session was prompted by reports that some activities by individuals and groups may be endangering nesting turtles and hatchlings.

The session aimed to raise awareness among tour operators on the protection of Environmentally Sensitive Species (ESS) and Environmentally Sensitive Areas (ESA), while emphasising legislation, permits, approvals and best practices to promote safe and sustainable tourism.

Presenters included representatives from the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism (MTIT), the Forestry Division, Nature Seekers, and the EMA, who all shared insights on sustainable tourism, ethics and best practices for nature-based tours, the release said.

The session also featured an interactive question-and-answer segment, a participant feedback survey and informal networking opportunities. Key takeaways emphasised the importance of collaboration among agencies, adherence to established guidelines and collective responsibility for the conservation of TT’s unique biodiversity.

Through such engagements, the EMA reaffirms its commitment to working alongside stakeholders to promote sustainable practices and to safeguard the nation’s environmentally sensitive species and areas for future generations.