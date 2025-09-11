Duvone Stewart, Freetown Collective join Stacey Sobers for Rhythm of a People

Ta'Zyah O'Connor -

THERE is a moment – just a beat, a bassline, a lyric – when a song does more than entertain. It resurrects memory. It grounds you in the now. It catapults you into legacy.

That moment returns on September 13, when Crackers and Cheese 8: Rhythm of a People takes the stage at the Central Bank Auditorium.

A media release said, more than a show, this is a musical reckoning, a celebration of the soul of Trinidad and Tobago through its most timeless soundtrack: calypso.

Curated and headlined by Stacey Sobers, Calypso Queen 2018, this year’s production pays tribute to the heartbeat of a nation – the rhythm we feel in our bones and carry in our spirits.

From its sold-out debut in 2019 to this much-anticipated eighth edition, Crackers and Cheese has become a beloved staple on the cultural calendar. This year, themed Rhythm of a People, the show reimagines and revives the music of icons such as Merchant, Ella Andall, David Rudder, Chris “Tambu” Herbert, Baron, and The Black Stalin – remixed, revoiced, and reborn for today’s audience, the release said.

Sobers says that this year’s presentation is a reminder of what TT really brings to the table within in its cultural identity. “In TT there are certain things that connect all points in our history, one of those things is our music, specifically calypso, which has retained its identity as the journalist, the reporter of everything that has happened, but behind it you have that rhythm, which now contains not just the drums from Africa, but the tassa from India, the steelpan and all of the instruments which have been re-imagined and used in new ways.”

She added, “We’re excited to add our current stars to the Crackers and Cheese family – Duvone Stewart, Shri Mayank Ramgoolie and Tamba Gwindi will bring that percussive energy along with our chantwells – and I’m really excited to share the stage with Freetown Collective. If you love TT's music, you need to be at Central Bank on 13 September.”

The full cast also includes Lady Adanna backed by The Theron Shaw Project and hosted by Omari Ashby.

Sobers explained that each time she and her team sit down to envisage the next instalment in the Crackers and Cheese story, they spend some time stripping back the layers of their memories to remember what calypso brought to their lives. She says on that foundation they think about who and what in these modern times represent the essence of calypso and build from there.

She said, “We do our best to remember what calypso was – the song of our ancestors, representing defiance, joy, the politics of our present, and the soul of our future to curate carefully curated performances that evoke the songs that have carried us, challenged us, moved us. It honours our musical greats while bringing forward the new voices and musicians that are taking up the mantle.”

Showtime is 7 pm.

For tickets call 748-3346 or 683-5540