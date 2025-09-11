Dr Sihlé Letren resigns as Miss Universe TT

Dr Sihlé Letren, resigned as Miss Universe TT on September 10. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

CROWNS and Sashes, the holder of the local Miss Universe TT franchise, must first await word from the international governing body for Miss Universe, Thai JKN Global Group, before its next steps following the resignation of Dr Sihlé Letren.

On the evening of September 10, Letren issued a statement which said she announced her resignation as the title holder for Miss Universe TT and a delegate in the upcoming Miss Universe 2025.

That release cited ongoing challenges as her reason for being unable to continue.

She thanked franchise holder Crowns and Sashes for the opportunity and added while she walked away with some bitter-sweetness, she was at peace with her decision and wished the next delegate every success.

Crowns and Sashes CEO Stephen Jones said in a phone interview on September 11 that the work of franchising meant that their principals, who were in Mexico and Thailand, had to be appraised.

“What is next is that we must now meet with our principals and the head organisation to let them know of Dr Letren’s resignation and then, only after we get guidance from the principals, then we can speak to the public about what could come next.”

Jones said the title holder and organisation shared confidentiality agreements and it was agreed that they were not in a position to speak publicly about details for her resignation.

He added that Letren remained in support of the franchise.

Jones said Letren was no stranger to the organisation and had competed at the local Miss Universe pageant 2023. She had a track record of working with the organisation and doing quite well, he added.

“Yes, it was a little bit of a surprise when I received that communication from her. Those are emotions all of us at the academy have to wrestle with over the next couple days,” he said.

However, the organisation’s priority was ensuring that Letren was okay, Jones said.

“We will be looking at what are our next best options once we speak with our principals in Thailand.”

He said the organisation had already notified the governing body of what had happened and so awaited their lead.

Jones said the organisation remained very proud of Letren’s representation and was proud of how she positioned the country first.

“And for just being a wonderful human being, as matter of fact. We do regret that she is stepping away from the duties.

“But international representation is now something to be taken lightly. Our sportsmen could attest to that as well and others who do this kind of ambassador work.

“The weight of representation and having to manage a full-time job is not easy.”

He added that whoever comes next, if there is anyone, must understand that carrying TT’s name internationally was not a part-time job and was serious business.