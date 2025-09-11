Dem Boyz cop Ravine Sable Village cricket title

Action during the Ravine Sable Sports and Cultural Club's first annual Inter Village Cricket and Curry Duck competition, hosted in collaboration with the Ravine Sable Women's Action Group. -

DEM Boyz were crowned the winner when the Ravine Sable Sports and Cultural Club, in collaboration with the Ravine Sable Women’s Action Group, hosted the first annual Inter Village Cricket and Curry Duck competition recently at the Ravine Sable Recreation Ground.

The aim of the tournament was to “get the village back to how it once was.”

People came out in their numbers as over 200 villagers attended in what was a day of camaraderie. The organisers are hoping to improve the event next year and have more participants.

In the final, Dem Boyz defeated Cause It.

Batting first, Cause It scored 42/2 in four overs with Ryan Persad lashing 22. Richard Ramcharan grabbed both wickets for Dem Boyz, finishing with 2/8 in one over.

Dem Boyz had no issues getting to the target, ending on 45 without loss in three overs with Ronald Ramcharan leading the way with 26.

A women’s exhibition match was also held between Chicks with Kixx and Hilltoppers.

Chicks with Kixx posted a healthy 67/2 in four overs as Denicia Dhill showed her ability with 24.

Atiya Lara ended with 1/10 for Hilltoppers.

In their run chase, Hilltoppers could only muster 39/3 when their overs ran out. Lara showed her quality with the bat, also with a knock of 21, while Zahra Ramcharan took 2/10 in her only over for Chicks with Kixx.

Individual awards were presented to the top performers.

Five teams competed in the curry duck competition, including Fire Side Duckers, Chunkey It, Hilltoppers Ducktators, The Chulha Cell and Dem Boyz Sample Six. The teams were judged based on presentation and taste. In the end, Hilltoppers Ducktators had the judges licking their lips as they were awarded first place.

Second place went to Fire Side Duckers and Dem Boyz Sample Six finished third.