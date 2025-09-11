Defending champs Fatima,St Benedict’s to clash in SSFL opener

President of the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Merere Louis Gonzales, centre, trade marketing coordinator of Coca-Cola Cassandra Richardson, sixth from right, and Judit-Ann Robinson Daniel physical education and sports/ curriculum coordinator are flanked by student-players from St Joseph’s Convent, PoS, Plesantville Secondary School, Fatima College and St Benedict’s College during the launch of the SSFL, on September 10, at the Technical Centre, Ato Boldon Stadium, Balmain, Couva on September 10. - Innis Francis

THE 61st edition of the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) kicks off on September 12 with defending champions Fatima College up against Coca-Cola Intercol title-holders St Benedict’s College at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo from 5.30 pm.

Winners of both north versus south clashes each receive an opening day trophy as a precursor to the season’s round one matches on September 13.

This year, the four-month tournament will be broadcast live by Digicel, Rush and TTT, said Merere Gonzales, SSFL president, at the league’s September 10 launch at Ato Boldon Stadium Technical Centre in Couva.

This, after the league’s title media sponsor Sportsmax ceased broadcasting on August 8.

Gonzales said, “Fifteen premiership games will be broadcast live. Some of the other matches that haven’t broadcast live will be televised with delayed telecasting. This is the initial and intended move. It could change a bit because we are in discussion with other entities for coverage of the championship division as well as a lower division.”

The SSFL plans to ramp up their presence on social media to engage youths ahead of, during and after matches to keep them up to date with the league’s latest updates, courtesy of online media entity Interceptions.

SSFL assistant secretary operation Gerald Elliott gave an outline of how teams will line up this season.

For the premiership, six teams feature from the north zone: defending champs Fatima College, Queen’s Royal College, St Mary’s College, St Anthony’s College, Malik Secondary and Trinity College Moka.

Three teams from the south zone: St. Benedict’s College, Presentation College and Naparima College; four from the east: San Juan North Secondary, Trinity College East, St Augustine Secondary and Arima North Secondary; one from central Carapichaima East Secondary; and two from Tobago, Scarborough and Signal Hill Secondary.

The Boys’ championship features six teams per zone from each of the five zones.

Zonal winners play in a round robin Big Five tournament in which the top three are promoted to the premiership.

This tourney will be called the First Citizens Boys’ Big Five.

The other contesting boys’ divisions are the seniors, U16, U14, and Form One.

Coca-Cola trade marketing coordinator Cassandra Richardson said they plan to maintain the commitment post-season through collaboration with the SSFL to aid in coaching, as well as exhibition activities for various groups.

“Coca-Cola, through our passion for sports and new development, is always excited to work through the SSFL to bring not only hydration and refreshment to the players and teams, but excitement in matches for fans.

“This season, as with all the others before, we plan to activate with entertainment, games and giveaways.”

Richardson also hinted at a possible chance that one lucky spectator could win the dream of a lifetime.

“With a FIFA World Cup year upon us, you know there will be lots of promotions to come. Who knows, maybe one of you will get a fast track to the World Cup.

“Stay tuned to our social media platforms to learn more about all that’s coming.”

SSFL Opening Day (September 12)

St Joseph’s Convent PoS vs Pleasantville Sec. 3.30 pm

Fatima College vs St Benedict’s College 5.30 pm

SSFL Premiership Round One (September 13) – Home teams first. All matches kick off from 3.30 pm.

Trinity vs Carapichaima East

St Augustine Sec. vs Malick Sec.

San Juan North Sec. vs Signal Hill Sec.

St Mary’s vs Queen’s Royal College

Naparima College vs Trinity East

Scarborough Sec. vs Arima North Sec.