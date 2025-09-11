Court awards $355k to Muslim prison officers over beard discrimination

Justice Margaret Mohammed. -

TWO Muslim prison officers have been awarded a combined $355,000 in compensation after they were given the right to have beards while on duty.

In 2024, High Court judge Margaret Mohammed struck down a prison regulation that barred facial hair.

She also ordered compensation for the two officers to be assessed by a master of the High Court. Master Rishma Ramrattan delivered the assessment ruling on September 11.

The officers, Javed Boodram and Sherwin Ramnarine, successfully challenged a longstanding policy that prohibited prison officers from having beards unless medically exempt.

They argued the restriction violated their constitutional rights to freedom of conscience and religious belief.

Mohammed ruled in their favour, declaring the prison service’s 2006 General Order unconstitutional, null, and void. She held that the Commissioner of Prisons infringed the men’s rights when they were denied the ability to have beards in accordance with Islamic teachings. The judge also ordered that both men be allowed to keep neatly groomed beards while serving in the prison service.

After that ruling, Ramrattan quantified damages. Boodram was awarded $125,000 in compensatory damages, an additional $50,000 in vindicatory damages, and costs for senior and junior counsel. Ramnarine received $130,000 in compensatory damages, $50,000 in vindicatory damages, and similar costs.

The officers were represented by Senior Counsel Anand Ramlogan, Kent Samlal, and Vishaal Siewsaran. The State must also cover the costs of Mufti Wazim Khan, who gave evidence on the religious significance of wearing beards.

Boodram, who joined the prison service in 2014, was already Muslim at the time of enlistment. Ramnarine, who joined in 2002, converted after entering the service. Both testified that they faced harassment from senior officers who repeatedly ordered them to shave. Boodram also obtained a medical exemption due to a skin condition but said it only allowed a short beard, which conflicted with his religious practice.

In her ruling, Mohammed noted the inconsistency of allowing Muslim prisoners to wear facial hair while denying the same right to Muslim officers.

She said both groups should be treated equally, as they were all entitled to the right of freedom of conscience and religious belief and observance.

“As a consequence, just as the commissioner permits male Muslim prisoners the right to wear facial hair, in like manner, he also has a duty to treat the male Muslim prison officers similarly and permit them to wear facial hair during their employment.”

She referenced prior cases, including a successful challenge by policewoman Sharon Roop over her right to wear a hijab, stressing that constitutional rights cannot be curtailed by internal policies.

“I accept that the (prison service) is entitled to make policies and procedures to instil discipline, uniformity, tidiness, and cleanliness,” Mohammed said. “Indeed such policies and procedures are laudable. However, those policies cannot limit or restrict any prison officer’s guaranteed right to practice and observe their religion.”

She said there was no merit in the reasons given by the commissioner to justify the bar on the wearing of facial hair by Muslim prison officers. The judge’s ruling follows a similar decision in which she upheld a lawsuit filed by prison officer Arshad Singh, who was denied promotion because of his beard.