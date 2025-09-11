Cops seize 3 kilos of cocaine, cannabis in South, Central

- File photo

POLICE from Central and Southern Divisions seized over three kilogrammes of cocaine and cannabis in two separate anti-crime operations on September 10.

The police also arrested four suspects, including a man and his 36-year-old wife.

According to the police, between 5 pm and 9 pm, officers of the Central Division Task Force (Area North) held an anti-crime exercise in Freeport.

Acting on intelligence information, they searched the home of a 52-year-old man from Chase Village, Chaguanas, and discovered 108 grammes of cocaine.

The cocaine is estimated to be worth about $20,000. The officers arrested the man and his 36-year-old wife.

In the same operation, police arrested a 48-year-old man of Temple Street in Bank Village. He was held at the roadway with 1.5 grammes of cocaine, valued at $50.

Supt Glodon and ASP Hernandez co-ordinated the exercise, which included acting Insp Francis, Sgt Samuel, and supervised Cpl Samaroo.

In a separate exercise, earlier around 4.52 pm, officers in the Southern Division searched the home of a 59-year-old labourer of La Lune Road, Moruga, and found 2,300 grammes (2.3 kilogrammes) of marijuana in a room.

The officers further searched the premises and found 55 marijuana plants behind the house.

The man was arrested and later informed of the offence, possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

PCs Sohun and Acevero are continuing enquiries.

A police statement on September 11 said the operations were part of the police’s ongoing intelligence-led strategy to disrupt drug trafficking, dismantle criminal networks and improve public safety across all policing divisions.