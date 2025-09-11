Compassion – the human touch

THE EDITOR: Compassion and tolerance are not a sign of weakness but a sign of strength.

Recently, I read in a book, Exceptional You, two illustrations that really caught my attention. The author was explaining that even in nature, which is God’s creation, the uniting and joining aspect can cause growth and supply. We were created to be united and in this way the struggles and challenges that we face become easier to manage as we face life.

The giant Redwood trees which are found in California grow to approximately 350 feet in height and about 22 feet wide. However, their roots descend only 5-6 feet into the ground. It's amazing given how tall these trees are that their roots do not grow deeper – instead they spread wide.

They intertwine and even fuse with the roots of other trees. This networking of support gives them strength to withstand high winds and raging storms. Because of the intertwining process they are able to share nutrition, tree to tree.

Another illustration was given where twins were born prematurely and placed in different incubators. However, one was doing well and the other was not. The nurses decided to put both babies in the same incubator.

Guess what happened. As the struggling baby snuggled up to his twin brother and touched his hand, the healing touch caused his heart rate and blood pressure to normalise.

We live in a world where sometimes knowingly or unknowingly, we can place ourselves in a “ bubble” with no concern for external environs and its people. This may happen because of the struggles and challenges being experienced in daily life.

A kind gesture can reach a hurting heart and can cause someone to see the light at the end of their dark tunnel. There are times when compassion and empathy are needed for the sake of relationships and overall well being. By understanding and valuing compassion, people and nations can foster a culture of kindness, co-operation and support.

How can we cultivate these qualities?

Understand suffering – At some point in time, a person experiences pain, struggles and challenges. If you are in a position to extend kindness or encouragement, never lose that opportunity to do so. Try and help alleviate others’ sufferings.

Be a willing listener – Sometimes listening to others without even words of advice is adequate. Some people just need a space to vent. You can be that person who allows this space for others to speak even if you may not agree with their perspectives.c

See other views – At times, we must validate other people and their feelings. Try and put yourself in their positions without being judgemental, you are not always going to be correct. Even they have views and opinions.

By cultivating compassion and empathy, stronger and meaningful relationships are built, and there will be more support and understanding in communities. This will cause healing and growth and people would have that confidence to go through life's journey with ease.

ANNE YASMIN GOPEESINGH

San Juan