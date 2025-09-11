Business owner, 31, gunned down in food outlet

Jennell Mohipath was killed at her Ree's Kitchen business place, on Southern Main Road, Chase Village on September 11. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A gunman walked into a food outlet in Central Trinidad around midday on September 11 and shot and killed the business owner, a 31-year-old woman from Chase Village.

Jennell Mohipath, part-owner of Ree’s Kitchen, at the Southern Main Road in Chase Village, next to Rich Gold Hotel, died instantly on the floor of the serving area.

Mohipath, of Church Street, was wearing a black apron, white jersey, brown long pants and slippers.

The business serves breakfast, roti, soup, and barbecue.

Police said around noon, officers received a report of a person being shot.

Officers from the Freeport police station responded and saw the Mohipath’s body with gunshot wounds on the floor of the business.

Police investigators were told that a gunman walked into the food outlet and fired several shots, striking her. She died on the spot.

The killer got into a gold car and escaped along the Southern Main Road.

He was described as being of African descent, medium built, wearing a black fisherman’s hat and a green rag covering his face.

DMO Dr Coldero viewed the body and ordered its removal for safekeeping pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Among the first responders were PCs Tull and Boodoo and WPC Della.

Police from Central Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three – among them Snr Supt Butler, Supt Persad, Insps Manolal and Khan and Sgts Bhall and Bridgemohan – visited the scene and gathered evidence.

The police have not yet determined a motive.

Although the police searched for the killer, he remained at large.

WPC Knights is continuing investigations.