"Building trust through certification, accountability"

In every professional domain, whether medicine, engineering, finance, law, auditing or education, individuals and organisations rely heavily on qualified professionals’ judgment, expertise and integrity.

These professions are not merely career choices; they form the backbone of both public and private sector development.

Yet, with such critical responsibilities at stake, how can the public be assured that those claiming professional status are truly equipped to serve their needs and protect their interests?

This is precisely where professional associations and bodies play a vital role – setting standards, certifying competence and safeguarding the credibility of the professions they represent.

Professional bodies are organisations established to uphold standards in specific fields of practice.

They exist not only to support the professionals within their membership but also to serve the public interest by ensuring that only individuals who meet rigorous criteria can claim professional status. By setting educational requirements, administering certification exams, requiring ongoing professional development, enforcing codes of ethics and disciplinary restrictions, these bodies act as gatekeepers to competence and accountability.

When a professional holds a valid certification, licence or membership from a recognised professional body, it provides assurance to clients, patients, employers, the government and the wider public that the individual has been vetted. It confirms that:

· Their qualifications have been verified.

· They adhere to a code of ethical conduct and discipline.

· They are required to maintain their knowledge and skills.

· They are subject to disciplinary action if they act unprofessionally.

In an age where misinformation is widespread and credentials can be easily misrepresented or fabricated, the role of professional bodies has never been more critical.

These organisations serve as trusted gatekeepers, helping to define what it truly means to be a professional in any given field.

They maintain publicly accessible registries of qualified members, typically updated and published annually and available on request, ensuring transparency and accountability. Whether hiring an auditor to review financial records or engaging an engineer for a major project, individuals and institutions must be confident in the expertise and integrity of those they rely on.

Professional bodies provide the infrastructure for that confidence. Far from being mere associations, they are pillars of trust that uphold the standards society depends on.

The reliance on professional services within TT is evidenced by its large share of contribution to the GDP.

In 2023, according to theglobaleconomy.com, the services sector accounted for approximately 59.9 per cent of the country’s GDP, up from around 50.7 per cent in 2022.

In 2018, earlier data noted a 58 per cent contribution to real GDP. The services sector also accounts for around 65 per cent of total employment.

This data shows the significance of the services sector and the essential role professional bodies play in safeguarding the quality, credibility and accountability of our local expertise.

It is for this reason that associations such as, the TT Group of Professional Associations Ltd (TTGPA) emerged in the local landscape.

With 21 organisations representing over 20,000 professionals in varying disciplines consisting of accountants, architects, contractors, engineers, internal auditors, optometrists, planners, real estate agents, surveyors, dentists, librarians, advocates for women’s NGOs, pharmacists, reading specialists, advertising executives, female executives, psychologists and safety experts, falling under its membership umbrella.

These member associations have their home at The Professional Centre located on Fitzblackman Drive in Woodbrook, where the public can access further information on a profession of their choice.

The association is also equipped to serve as an interlocutor with tertiary-level institutions, such as the University of the West Indies (UWI), to help facilitate the alignment of their curricula with certification requirements so that the approximately 5,000 tertiary-level graduates produced annually are positioned to meet the ethical and technical standards demanded by their professions.

Beyond assuring individual competence, professional bodies play a pivotal role in national and regional development.

By promoting best practices, setting sector-wide standards and actively engaging in policy dialogue, they elevate the quality and consistency of services across industries.

Their contributions help build strong, credible institutions that serve the public interest.

As unified voices of their respective professions, these bodies often participate in government-led consultations, shaping policies that reflect both expert insight and the broader needs of society.

For professionals, maintaining good standing with a recognised body is more than a credential; it’s a commitment to uphold the standards, ethics, and trust that define their field.

It signals credibility to the public and reinforces the responsibility to contribute meaningfully to both individual and collective progress.

As a member of the TTCSI, we are proud of the fact that we continue to add value to the services sector and to lead the process where there is a need for professional guidance on the importance of individual competence.

Services by the numbers

· 70.14 per cent of total employment in TT was in the services sector as of 2023.

· In 2024, trade in services (total exports plus imports of services as a share of GDP) stood at 14.9 per cent.

· The services sector generated around US$13.46 billion in value added to GDP in 2022, a 4.7 per cent increase from 2021.