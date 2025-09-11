Back to China: A journey of history, innovation, identity

MAKING D DRAGON DANCE: Performers from the Embassy of the People's Republic of China during a cultural performance at the Nalis' Asian Nights 2, at the National Library, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, on May 16. - GREVIC ALVARADO

This September, I was invited to China by the China Public Diplomacy Association after winning an award in the third China-LAC "Close Friendship Obliterates the Distance" short video contest.

The contest was designed to strengthen ties between China, Latin America and the Caribbean by encouraging creators to share stories that bridge cultures.

As part of my award, I was selected to participate in a training programme for social media influencers from Latin America and the Caribbean, running from September 6-21.

The programme aims to give us firsthand exposure to the richness of Chinese culture, its achievements in modernisation and its role on the global stage.

More importantly, it’s about promoting people-to-people connections – because when you see and experience another country directly, your understanding shifts in a way no article or video can fully capture.

The first leg: Beijing

Beijing was our starting point, and it set the tone perfectly because this city embodies the balance between tradition, history and modern power.

· Museum of the Communist Party of China (CPC): Walking through the CPC Museum was like seeing the most detailed timeline in existence.

I joked that it felt like they’ve been "vlogging" since the beginning of time. Every milestone is documented, making it easy for the Chinese people to stay connected to their history. This connection isn’t symbolic – it shapes how they move forward with identity and purpose.

· The Great Wall: Standing on the Great Wall was humbling. It’s not just a monument – it’s a physical reminder of resilience and unity across generations.

· CUC Campus and student exchanges: Meeting with students at the Communication University of China reminded me how deeply history motivates the next generation.

They spoke about their goals with such confidence, always tying their ambitions back to a shared legacy of country and culture.

· Tech giants (Tencent, JD.com, Tongrentang): Visiting Tencent and JD.com was pure inspiration.

At JD, I saw their self-driving delivery trucks in action. It drove home how AI, robotics and automation aren’t future concepts here – they’re everyday tools that scale industries and reduce human labour.

In a world where logistics is more critical than ever, China is designing systems that run 24/7 with minimal human touch.

These four days gave me two perspectives at once – the weight of history and the momentum of cutting-edge technology.

China isn’t choosing one or the other; it’s building its future on both.

My role as a bridge

Experiencing this reinforced something I’ve been leaning into – my role as a bridge between the Caribbean and Asia.

Not everyone in our region can be here, but through my platforms, I can open a window into how China operates.

My hope is to spark ideas back home about what’s possible, and how we can adapt and leverage Asia’s strengths for our own growth.

Spotlight: Harmony Farrell

I also want to highlight fellow Trinbagonian Harmony Farrell (Hotfoot Harmony), who was one of the four gold winners in the video competition.

Her video explored the Chinese influence in TT, starting with the Cantonese term

hak gwai – once derogatory, now embraced by some as a marker of identity.

She showed how Chinese culture is woven into our Caribbean identity: from the Carnival dragon introduced by Chinee Patrick in 1906, to the national flag and original

coat of arms designed by Carlisle Chang, a Chinese-Trinidadian artist.

Harmony summed it up powerfully: "Our identities are not 'us or them,' but 'we unmistakably.'"

Travelling with Harmony has been incredible – she’s like a cultural historian for TT, and her passion is clear in everything she does.

Looking ahead

Beijing is just the beginning. In the days ahead, we’ll travel to Wuxi and Suzhou, exploring the live e-commerce industry, film innovation and iconic cultural sites like the

Humble Administrator’s Garden. Then we’ll head to Henan Province for visits to the South-to-North Water Diversion Project, Mixue Ice City, Yutong, Kaifeng’s historic sites and the Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang.

I have no expectations, just anticipation.

If Beijing is any indication, I know I’ll continue to be surprised and inspired.

Closing thoughts

China has shown me something vital – it is possible to be deeply rooted in history while leading in innovation.

That combination creates resilience, pride and forward momentum.

For me, being here so close to China, while based in Thailand, reinforces why this region is so important for the Caribbean to connect with.

This journey isn’t just about what I’m learning – it’s about what I can take back to help my region dream bigger.

Keron Rose is a Caribbean-based digital strategist and digital nomad currently living in Thailand.

He helps entrepreneurs across the region build their digital presence, monetise their platforms and tap into global opportunities.

Through his content and experiences in Asia, Rose shares real-world insights to help the Caribbean think bigger and move smarter in the digital age.

Listen to the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube.