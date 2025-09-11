Aventa strengthens regional pharma sector

James Walker, CEO of Aventa Group. - Ayanna Kinsale

Aventa, a division of the Agostini Group, served as a gold sponsor at the Caribbean Association of Pharmacists Conference.

The conference was held in Dominica from August 18-24 under the theme, Pharmacy 2025 and Beyond: Achieving Optimal Outcomes and Healthcare Transformation through Accountability, Innovation and Research.

In a release, Aventa said as part of its steadfast commitment to advancing healthcare across the Caribbean region, it sponsored three pioneer awards on behalf of Carlisle Laboratories.

Aventa also sponsored a group of five pharmacists who attended the conference from Aruba, Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica and TT.

"This sponsorship provided a significant platform for healthcare practitioners, policymakers, academics and industry leaders from across the Caribbean and beyond to engage, collaborate and shape the future of pharmacy business, explore opportunities for innovation and modernisation," the release said.

It added that Aventa is committed to regional capacity building in the pharma sector through education, training, research, development and creating programmes for co-operation among stakeholders.

"The conference objectives were well aligned with Aventa’s corporate vision of advancing healthcare and enhancing lives towards healthier, happier communities Caribbean-wide."

Speaking on the sponsorship, James Walker, CEO of Aventa Group said, "As a gold sponsor, Aventa was able to demonstrate its ongoing commitment to elevating the sector, supporting the pharmacist, who are in essence, the key conduits to patient care, on the frontline of service, guiding, advising and ensuring optimum care and safety, from prescription to patient.

"This is an integral outreach effort to support the intrinsic role that our pharmacists play in the sector."