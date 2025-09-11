Agostini delivers on Prestige share swap: Deal Sealed

Shareholders take a vote in favour of the share-swap offer at a special meeting held by Agostini on July 9 at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE DELIVERY may have taken more than 30 minutes, but Agostini Holdings Ltd, the pharmaceutical, consumer products and energy company, has completed the acquisition of Prestige Holdings Ltd (PHL), local owners of franchises such as KFC, TGI Fridays, Subway and Starbucks.

A release from Agostini on September 10 said it obtained the minimum target shareholding required to facilitate the takeover of Prestige Holdings, through a share-swap offer made to the company in June.

The release said the only outstanding requirements, now that the shares have been acquired, are regulatory approvals.

Group CEO Barry Davis thanked shareholders for their participation in the share swap exercise.

"As Agostini marks its 100-year anniversary, achieving this high threshold requirement is a sign that shareholders recognise the value of our offer and the strategic alignment of bringing Prestige Holdings into our group.

"It is also a testimony to the strength of the group and its commitment to growth while fostering regional partnerships and building sustainable, innovative businesses."

Agostini Ltd, owners of Superpharm, Presto and Mpharmacy, issued the offer on June 17, though the TT Stock Exchange’s website in a notice of material change and in a notice of availability of bid circular.

The deadline for the share swap offer was extended three times.

The deadline for the offer was originally on July 21, but it was extended to August 5.

In August, it was extended to September 9.

Agostini announced the third extension through a notice to shareholders on the TTSE website on September 9 to October 21..

In the notice, Agostini said the extension was to "allow further time for shareholders of the company to participate in the offer and to await all regulatory approvals including the merger application made to the TT Fair Trade Commission."

Speaking with Business Day earlier this month, Agostini CEO Barry Davis said the share-swap process was being delayed partially because of shareholders who misplaced their certificates or had recently passed away. He said the process for these shareholders needed a little more time.

In the offer, Agostini sought to acquire 100 per cent of Prestige Holdings issued and outstanding shares.

Under the terms of the offer, shareholders of Prestige Holdings will receive one Agostini share for every 4.8 Prestige Holdings shares they hold.

Victor E Mouttet Ltd (VEML) is 100 per cent owned by the Mouttet family. VEML is also the majority shareholder for both Agostini and Prestige Holdings.

Agostini was required to acquire 90 per cent of all Prestige Holdings shares not held by Victor E Mouttet Ltd (VEML) and its affiliates or associates at the time of the offer.

The notice added that Christian Mouttet, chairman of VEML as well as Agostini and Prestige Holdings, recused himself from discussions and meetings related to the transaction.

Speaking on the share-swap offer, Davis highlighted the possible benefits of the acquisition for both companies.

"The company, as part of the Agostini group, can benefit from synergies in areas such as imports, transportation, warehousing, marketing and other shared services," he said. "These synergies can lead to cost-savings through ordering and purchasing goods in bulk, maximising the current fleet of transportation vehicles by delivering to similar or nearby locations, fully utilising warehouse and storage facilities and combining shared services to lead to a centralised operating system."

Since the announcement of the offer, Prestige Holdings has seen movement in daily trading according to the TTSE website.

On June 16, Prestige Holdings opened trading at $10.95 and closed level, with no trades for the day.

On June 17, Prestige Holdings opened at $10.95 but closed at $11.18 with 667 trades.

When Business Day checked the TTSE’s website on September 10, Prestige Holdings opened trading at $12.09 and closed at $12.50.

Prestige Holdings did 2,291 in trades at a value of $28,637.

The TTSE’s website said Prestige Holdings has an issued share capital of 62.5 million and a market capitalisation of $781.4 million.

In June, Agostini’s share price was $66.49. On September 9, the TTSE reported that Agostini opened trading at $67 and held level at close.

In February, as part of a previously announced rebranding, Agostini changed the names of its subsidiaries, Vemco, Hand Arnold and Smith Robertson to Acado Foods, Acado Distribution and Aventa TT Ltd, respectively.

In Agostini’s half-year summary consolidated report for the period ending March 31, 2025, it reported an eight per cent increase in revenue, from $2.57 billion for the same period in 2024, to $2.78 billion.

Profit attributable to shareholders increased by three per cent, from $121.6 million in 2024 to $125.2 million this year.

The total asset base of the group was $4.7 billion according to the audited financial statements ending September 30, 2024.

In its third quarter consolidated results for the nine-month period ending on June 30, Agostini reported a $180.3 million profit attributable to the parent, a five per cent increase over the same period the year before, when it earned $172 million.

In his chairman’s report, Christian Mouttet said the company’s pharmaceutical distribution businesses Aventa and its consumer products business Acado showed consistent performance for the period.

He added that the energy and industrial segment also delivered good results through improved performance of its industrial business and a gain from the sale of land in Guyana.

For the three-month period ending June 30, the company earned $55 million, an increase over the same period the year before when the company earned $50 million.

Mouttet noted the share swap offer, saying that it "provides opportunities for accelerated growth locally and regionally, while building a more diversified and resilient company.

This acquisition is not the only one on the company’s list. Mouttet, in the chairman’s report also noted the acquisition of Massy Distribution (Jamaica) Ltd. He said the acquisition is still in progress as it is subject to regulatory approval.