$2m in funding for Tobago carnival entrepreneurs

Models display costumes from Vogue Promotions' presentation Tobago Treasures at the launch of Tobago Carnival 2025 at the Comfort Inn & Suites, Scarborough, September 10. - Photo by Alva Viarruel

ENTREPRENEURS in Tobago’s creative and tourism sectors will soon be able to access at least $2 million in funding, through the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), to enhance their businesses in time for the October carnival.

Tourism Secretary Tashia Burris made the announcement on September 10 at the launch of Tobago Carnival Unveiled: Mud, Mas, Music, at Comfort Inn & Suites, Scarborough. She said the Tourism and Business Sector Grant Programme is an investment in the island’s entrepreneurs, particularly those involved in the business of carnival.

She said $2 million will immediately be made available to support the entrepreneurs ahead of the event.

Specifically, Burris said, grants of up to $30,000 will be made available for businesses that qualify as well as a loan component with a ceiling of up to $250,000.

“This programme will be administered by the Business Development Unit, under the Division of Finance, Trade and the Economy, and it signals our commitment to empowering our people, strengthening our industries and ensuring that the benefits of carnival are widely shared among all stakeholders,” she said.

The fourth instalment of the annual carnival takes place from October 24-26.

Addressing guests, who included cultural activists and carnival practitioners, Burris revisited the inaugural October carnival in 2022, saying there were questions, conversations, challenges and uncertainty surrounding the event.

“But there was also vision to position Tobago not just as a carnival destination but as a cultural capital with its own voice, rhythm and identity.”

She said in just three years, Tobago October carnival has grown from a fledgling idea into a signature event on the Caribbean calendar.

“It has delivered impact. it has proven that when Tobagonians set our minds to something, we make it happen and we make it exceptional. The results speak for themselves.”

Burris said since its inception, “the carnival has generated tens of millions of dollars in visitor spend, bringing real returns to our hotels, guesthouses, restaurants, taxi drivers, artisans, designers and the many small businesses that fuel Tobago’s economy.

“This festival has not only entertained. It has empowered. It has employed and it has enriched.”

She also boasted that the festival has maintained a 99 per cent safety record.

“That is no small achievement. It is the result of dedicated planning, collaboration with law enforcement and collective responsibility of our people and our visitors to revel in paradise and revel safely. Safety is not an afterthought but a promise that they intend to keep.”

More private investment needed

Burris said over the past three years, the THA has invested over $33 million to ensure the growth, sustainability and stability of the October carnival.

“This year, we reaffirm our commitment with continued support because we believe in the power of this festival to transform Tobago’s economy and cultural landscape.”

She thanked the sponsors that have supported the festival from its inception and welcomed those that have come onboard: Tempo Networks, the National Carnival Commission and the Ministry of Culture and Community Development.

But she said additional support is needed.

“I stand here also extending a request for support from the business sector both in Tobago and Trinidad. I encourage you to find ways to support the festival, whether through sponsorship of bands or events. All contributions are welcomed as we see this event as the perfect opportunity to demonstrate the benefits of public and private sector partnerships and to grow our tourism, creative and cultural sectors.”

Burris said while there was much to celebrate, she also warned guests to avoid those with selfish agendas.

“Let us not allow the conversations around October carnival to be consumed by individual agenda and narrow interests. This festival is bigger than any one person, any one group and any one sector. Its strengths lie in our creative efforts and shared vision.”

She also urged them to never lose sight of the traditions, the stories, the cultural essence that makes the carnival truly Tobagonian.

“Success must never come at the cost of authenticity. Instead, let us move forward together, unified, respectful of each other’s role and of our heritage and committing to building something that will outlast us all.”

Burris also urged Tobagonians to view the event beyond what currently exists.

“As we look ahead, October carnival must be part of a wider vision of Tobago 2030, a destination where culture and creativity sit at the heart of tourism, where events like October carnival drive year-round activity, where every Tobagonian has an opportunity to benefit from the industries of art, design, entertainment and hospitality.

“By 2030, Tobago should not just be known as a place of beauty but also as a place of innovation, culture and celebration. October carnival is our launching pad, a symbol of what is possible when tradition meets imagination and when pride meets purpose.”