Windies U19s go 3-2 up in ODI Youth series vs Sri Lanka

West Indies Under-19s clawed their way to a nail-biting two-wicket win over Sri Lanka Under-19s, and a 3-2 series lead, when game five of the seven-match Youth ODI series bowled off at Sir Vivian Richards in North Sound, Antigua, on September 9.

Despite a solid start, West Indies U19s struggled to build lasting partnerships, but still rallied to a victorious 173/8 from 47.4 overs, in pursuit of Sri Lanka’s target of 172 all out, batting first.

Impactful spells from the maroon’s fast bowling trio of Aadian Racha (3/37), Shaquan Belle (3/43) and Jakeem Pollard (2/12) restricted Sri Lanka’s progress with bat, as they were dismissed in 48 overs.

Opening batsman Dimantha Mahavithana top scored for the visitors with 38 runs while Chamika Heenatigala struck 36. Kavija Gamage chipped in with 22 while Sanuja Ninduwara hit 19.

Mahavithana and Viran Chamunditha (11) had a fair opening stance of 38, but after the latter perished, wickets fell consistently as the hosts piled on the pressure.

In their turn at the crease, number three batsman Earsinho Fontaine (48) and opener Micah Greenidge (40) constructed a stern 101-run partnership after opener Zachary Carter (one) was dismissed early on.

Despite their early heroics with the bat, when Fontaine was bowled by leg-spinner Vigneshwaran Akash to make it 104/2, the hosts struggled to regain composure. At 122/5 after Windies U19 skipper Joshua Dorne (11) was out, the remaining batsmen toiled as Sri Lanka’s bowlers made the going tough.

Slipping to 145/8, West Indies’ Jonathan van Lange (24 not out) and Racha (17 not out) put on a cameo, game-changing knock of 28 runs to take them over the line, and to a series lead.

Akash was Sri Lanka’s best bowler with 4/30 while Chamika Heenatigala (1/25), Rasith Nimsara (1/27) and Kavija Gamage (1/34) snared one scalp each.

West Indies U19s have a chance to take an unassailable series lead when the sixth contest bowls off at the same venue from 9.30 am.