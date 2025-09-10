Waldron, John crowned Subway Road Race winners

Tafari Waldron, left, wins the Subway Road Race on September 6. Alex Ekesa, right, was a close second. - Photos courtesy Subway TT

Tafari Waldron and Alexia John were crowned 12K champions of the inaugural Subway Road Race, held in Dow Village, California, on September 6.

Waldron was the overall and men’s winner in the 12K category in 37 minutes and 59 seconds (37:59) in what was a tight battle for the title.

TT-based Kenyan Alex Ekesa was right on his heels, finishing in 38:00.

Waldron and Ekesa were a class above the rest of the field as third-placed Christopher Mitchell was almost two minutes behind in 39:45.

Alexia John dominated the women’s field, winning in 49:41, which was enough to finish seventh overall.

Settling for second position was April Francis in 53:27 (15th overall) and Akeila Skeete took third place in 54:00 (18th overall).

The main goal of the event was to raise funds for a worthy cause.

“The event saw a strong turnout of runners and walkers who came together to support a critical cause, with all proceeds benefiting the Coalition Against Domestic Violence,” a Subway media release said.

Subway TT will also be supporting the Coalition Against Domestic Violence in their own upcoming event on September 21 and is encouraging the running community to participate. It will be a one-lap race at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

The Subway race, managed by Extra Mile Events, offered a 12K route for individual runners and a spirited two-person 6K relay. The route was flat and scenic and the overcast conditions made for fantastic running and lots of personal bests. The event created an energetic atmosphere, with participants being motivated along the route and with entertainment by the Provi-QRC Steel Orchestra at the race village.

“We are overwhelmed by the support from the running community and the public for our first-ever road race,” said Johann Mendoza, vice-president of Subway TT.

“It was inspiring to see so many people dedicate their time and effort to help the Coalition Against Domestic Violence. We are thrilled to be able to make a meaningful contribution to their essential work in providing a safer environment for our citizens.”

The day’s events culminated in a prize-giving ceremony, where top finishers were recognised for their outstanding performances. In addition to cash prizes, the top man and woman in the 12K “footlong” race will also be rewarded with packages for the upcoming Tobago edition of the Midnight 10K race.

Results:

12K men’s champion: Tafari Waldron

12K women’s champion: Alexia John

6K relay men’s team: Sabres Sub Runner (Kieve Gibson/Raheem Modeste)

6K relay women’s team: TT Miles Crew 2.0 (Rianna Hasnally/Nakiya Miller)

6K relay mixed team: B Legal (Khandice Bramble/Azari Williams)