Tobago Tourism Agency woos visitors in Barbados

TTAL showcased Tobago at the Limegrove Lifestyle Centre, Sheraton Mall, and the CARIFESTA XV in Barbados. -

THE Tobago Tourism Agency Limited (TTAL) said it has concluded a series of destination activations in Barbados, captivating hundreds of Barbadians and global travellers with the authentic charm of Tobago at the Limegrove Lifestyle Centre, Sheraton Mall, and the Carifesta XV showcase.

The agency said the activations generated remarkable engagement and enthusiasm, and firmly positioning Tobago as more than a traditional “sun, sand and sea” destination.

TTAL said audiences were drawn into the island’s vibrant festivals, rich cultural traditions, and thriving eco-tourism experiences, sparking a surge of renewed interest in Tobago as a Caribbean destination of choice.

Following the event, TTAL said it recorded a spike in visits to the island’s destination website, tobagobeyond.com, as well as increased online searches from Barbados during and following the activations.

The activations, TTAL said, were strategically scheduled during Carifesta, taking advantage of the high volume of regional and international visitors in Barbados. TTAL said it maintained a strong presence at the “Discover Tobago – Land of Festivals, Capital of Culture” showcase during the festival, while activations at Sheraton Mall and Limegrove Lifestyle Centre targeted audiences beyond the event itself.

"This dual approach allowed TTAL to engage both festival attendees and wider consumer segments, amplifying Tobago’s visibility and appeal."

TTAL said a cornerstone of the initiative was promoting the direct Caribbean Airlines flight between Tobago and Barbados, introduced in 2022. It said the route not only boosts Tobago’s presence in the Barbadian market but also expands the island’s global reach, since the Grantley Adams International Airport is serviced by several major international airlines.

By highlighting this seamless connectivity, TTAL said it positioned Tobago as a convenient and attractive getaway for both regional travellers and those connecting from international markets.

It said potential visitors expressed excitement about Tobago Carnival, the Tobago Harvest Festival, and the island’s diverse ecoadventures – signature experiences that resonated strongly with Barbadian audiences and demonstrated clear potential to drive bookings

The Barbados activations reinforced TTAL’s strategic priority to differentiate Tobago within the competitive Caribbean landscape. By showcasing the island’s authenticity, cultural depth, and commitment to sustainability, the agency said it highlighted Tobago as a destination that offers travellers a unique alternative—where breathtaking nature, vibrant festivals, and romantic escapes come together to create experiences that take visitors beyond the ordinary.

Looking ahead, the agency said it will continue to leverage opportunities to expand Tobago’s visibility in key source markets, while showcasing the island’s authentic cultural traditions, thriving eco-tourism, and sustainable practices.