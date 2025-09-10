The Chunky Bunny creates sweet illusions

At first glance, Colleen Ruiz’s realistic creations could pass for mangoes, strawberries, apples and even plums. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Picture slicing into what looks like a ripe, juicy mango, only to discover it’s better – sweeter, richer and even more satisfying. At first glance, Colleen Ruiz’s realistic creations could pass for mangoes, strawberries, apples and even plums. But a closer look – and a single taste – reveal their secret: they’re cakes, but the magic goes beyond appearance: the flavours are crafted to match the shapes, so each cake actually tastes like the fruit it resembles.

These edible works of art, sold through Ruiz’s young company, The Chunky Bunny, are quickly earning her a reputation as one of Trinidad and Tobago’s most talked-about bakers.

However, Ruiz, who grew up in Riversdale, Tabaquite and now lives in San Fernando, is no stranger to entrepreneurship. She is the owner of The Beauty Basement by Colleen Ltd which she started ten years ago. Additionally, she recently opened BC Beauty Academy, where waxing, makeup and nail technician courses are offered.

Ruiz shared that her love for baking was never about traditional cakes but about creating something challenging and unique. Growing up in apartments, she lacked the space to fully explore this passion, but after moving into her own home with a larger kitchen, she finally had the freedom to experiment. The inspiration for mousse cakes came from a viral TikTok trend, which she noticed no one in TT was making. “I wanted to taste it so badly myself, so I decided to give it a try.”

What began as curiosity soon became deeply personal – Ruiz revealed that after her daughter’s birth, she struggled badly with postpartum depression. Every evening into the night she would go into a state of depression. “I would spend the time doom scrolling on my phone till 2 am to disassociate myself from reality.

“I replaced the doom scrolling with baking and trying fun desserts. “This fuelled me,” she said, adding that the depression gradually lifted and, in its place, a business was born – The Chunky Bunny.

Officially launched in August, Ruiz’s hyper-realistic cakes have already attracted thousands of followers, hundreds of orders, and even a three-week waiting list. Customers travel from across the island for the chance the get desserts that look like they’re straight off a tree.

“We started running as a business the first week in August,” Ruiz said. “I really didn’t expect this to happen, but I’m taking the jump anyway. We’ve already sold over 1,000 desserts to date. People come from Arima and wait for desserts to be finished – it’s been crazy. But I love the rush, so I’m making it all happen.”

The rapid growth also prompted Ruiz to launch an official website, created in just one week by Erupt Media to help streamline operations. What pushed her to turn passion into business, she said, was her natural entrepreneurial drive. “My business mindset is always guiding me. When I saw the demand pouring in, I tested it with an IG page and sent samples to influencers. Within two weeks, I was overbooked and had to buy freezers. Within four weeks, we had over 8,000 followers and a three-week waiting list.”

So what’s behind the name, The Chunky Bunny? Ruiz disclosed that it carries a playful backstory. She shared that it was coined by her best friend, Christy-Lee, as her “weird Facebook name” back in secondary school – a trend at the time. For much of her later school years, she was known online as Colleen Chunky Bunny. While many now assume the name comes from her daughter, Ruiz clarified that the real origin traces back to her teenage years and a lighthearted nickname from a close friend.

Ruiz explained that her unique style was developed through an online master pastry class with a French chef, along with countless cookbooks, videos and even research using tools like ChatGPT and Google. While flavours, pairings and layering desserts came naturally to her, she spent months practicing, testing her creations with friends and family, and refining them based on feedback. As for the artistic detail, she noted that her background as a nail technician played a big role in perfecting the intricate designs.

Her approach is meticulous. Each dessert begins with a mould, layers of cake and mousse, then a blast freeze to lock everything in place. From there, the artistry takes over – hand-shaping, smoothing, shading and dipping in chocolate and spraying with cocoa butter until the illusion is complete. “You have to understand art and three-dimensional shapes,” Ruiz explained. “Shading, light, even water droplets – all of it matters if you want it to look real.”

When asked which creation has been the most challenging, Ruiz pointed to the strawberry, noting that its bubble cube shape makes it especially delicate and prone to breaking. Over time, she has learnt the consistency needed to perfect it, but the biggest hurdle has been preventing the chocolate shell from cracking in TT’s humidity. Despite these challenges, she expressed gratitude for the continued support of her customers, saying their encouragement keeps her motivated.

Her favourite cake design to make is the mango. “I just love how it looks after we spray it” she said. “It’s the most realistic one and definitely the most delicious.”

Ruiz credits her husband, Brandon, her sister Peyton, her cousin Sameea, and even her uncle Ricky for helping her keep up with demand. “This process isn’t possible without them,” she emphasised. Her mother also plays a key role in flavour inspiration – her coconut mango idea became a bestseller.

The reaction to her desserts has been nothing short of explosive. “One lady picked up her order and said, ‘What, is a real mango!’” Ruiz recalled. “My sister had to explain to her that it’s a dessert and we coloured it to look real,” she laughed.

Asked about TT’s response to her creations, Ruiz described it as “crazy,” noting that hundreds of messages pour in daily from customers eager to place orders. The business is already fully booked until mid-October, yet she still tries to accommodate extra requests each week to avoid disappointing customers. The demand has grown so intense that people even call her other businesses to secure a spot. Looking ahead, she shared that pop-ups will soon be introduced on Saturdays to help meet the overwhelming interest, with C3 already confirmed, and hopes to collaborate with other businesses for future events.

Chunky Bunny’s customer base is a mix of parents buying for children who are captivated by trending videos, individuals from across TT, and corporate clients ordering for staff. Recently, the business has also begun discussions to supply restaurants and bakeries. To meet the growing demand, Ruiz noted, they are in the process of hiring additional staff.

So does she see her cakes more as food or art? “Definitely more art,” she said. For Ruiz, this venture is more than baking. It’s proof that creativity and business savvy can collide in unexpected ways. “Just because you succeed in one field doesn’t mean you can’t succeed in another,” she said. “I made my name in the beauty industry, and now I’m coming for the dessert industry. Such an odd switch I didn’t think I’d ever take.”

To other creatives and entrepreneurs, she advised, “Social media presence is important for any business. Build a brand and business name that can speak for itself and the rest is cake, no pun intended.”

The Chunky Bunny will soon open a pick-up point inside Ruiz’s salon. While no desserts will be created on-site, production and packaging will take place elsewhere, with finished products delivered to the salon for sale. Each dessert will be individually packaged in clear boxes to ensure freshness and avoid tampering.

Reflecting on what she might be doing if not making cakes, Ruiz admitted she would likely return to teaching nail classes or working full-time as a nail technician in her salon. However, she added that she thrives on change and excitement, noting, “I love the rush and being always busy, so once I’m busy, I’ll be fine.”

Asked what she hopes people feel when they cut into one of her cakes she said, “I hope they feel satisfied, and I want that crunch to be fantastic…the crunch must make you tingle.”