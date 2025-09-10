Stuart: Nursing programme suspension affecting quality of healthcare

Idi Stuart, president of the National Nursing Association, speaks at a media conference. -

President of the National Nurses Association Idi Stuart said the recent suspension of the Advanced Certificate in Nursing Assistant Programme, which was offered by the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of TT (Costaatt), is affecting the quality of healthcare in TT.

He said the association learnt of the development through media reports.

Speaking with Newsday by phone on September 9, Stuart said the association has written to Minister of Tertiary Education Prof Prakash Persad requesting an urgent meeting to discuss the implications of the suspension.

He said the meeting would also address the broader staffing crisis in the public health system and the association’s recommendation that all nursing programmes be transferred to other institutions.

“We’re not confident Costaatt can deliver these programmes effectively or in line with best practices,” Stuart said. “Universities like the University of the Southern Caribbean and UWI are already delivering some of these programmes, that’s where the focus should be.”

On September 5, Costaatt informed students enrolled in the Advanced Certificate in Nursing Assistant Programme that they will be de-registered from the course, which had been scheduled to begin on September 8.

The college said the suspension came amid ongoing discussions with the Nursing Council and the Accreditation Council of Trinidad and Tobago (ACTT) regarding the programme’s full approval status.

Stuart said the current impasse has its roots in a similar situation involving the Ministry of Education’s Nursing Division, which previously offered a nursing assistant programme directly. He said in 2023, the programme was shut down following a successful legal challenge brought by the Nurses Association.

“The courts found the ministry was operating an unregistered, unaccredited school, essentially an illegal programme. After that ruling, the programme was handed over to Costaatt to run. But they too attempted to deliver the course without proper registration or approval.”

Stuart said Costaatt received accreditation for the programme from ACTT in November 2024, after submitting the proposal in February of that year. However, the Nursing Council, the primary regulatory body for nursing education, has not yet given final approval.

“That’s the information coming to us. The Nursing Council has not completed their evaluation and has not issued final approval. I believe even the president of the council has confirmed this.”

Stuart added despite the association’s role in safeguarding the interests of nursing professionals, it was neither invited to nor involved in a closed-door meeting between Costaatt, the Nursing Council and ACTT on September 8.

He said he is eagerly awaiting a meeting with Persad.

The September 8 meeting, according to a Costaatt media release, was chaired by Costaatt president Dr Keith Nurse and attended by Nursing Council president Corey George and ACTT executive director Curtis Floyd.

Asked whether it was common for the Nurses Association to be excluded from such meetings, Stuart said, “We would have certainly wanted to be part of it, given how it affects our membership, but it wasn’t mandatory for us to be there. It appears the meeting focused on the dispute between Costaatt and the Nursing Council.”

He reiterated the association has received no formal notification from either body. “We’ve gotten bits of information informally from contacts, but nothing official we can conclusively share.”

Stuart said the fallout from the programme’s suspension is being felt across the healthcare system, particularly at the Regional Health Authorities (RHAs), where the shortage of trained nursing assistants is becoming critical.

“Our first priority is patient safety. RHAs are hiring more patient care assistants, who lack the training to perform certain tasks. This puts both patients and staff at risk.”

Stuart claimed staff are working double and triple shifts without proper compensation.

"They’re being offered time off instead of overtime pay.”

Stuart also expressed concern over the future of other specialist nursing programmes. He pointed to a lack of urgency in resolving issues.

“This is the first time these programmes are being brought through proper channels for registration and accreditation. It’s a new experience for everyone. We understand there are some teething problems. However, since February 2024, things have been stagnant. It’s now more than a year and a half – that’s simply too long.”

In its statement on September 8, Costaatt maintained the college “remains committed to the highest standards of academic quality and regulatory compliance” and described the nursing assistant programme as “a key step toward boosting the country’s healthcare workforce.”

The college said it has submitted multiple revised curricula to the Nursing Council and incorporated feedback at every stage. At the end of the September 8 meeting, Costaatt said the Nursing Council gave its assurance its education committee will continue reviewing the submissions and work toward a final decision “as soon as possible.”

Stuart said the impact on students, staff and the health system is already visible.

“There are now so many students who applied to be part of these nursing programmes, and they’ve been left in limbo.

“It’s deeply disappointing. We’ve been raising these concerns for years, but it seems action is only taken after a crisis.”

In response to Newsday questions via email, Costaatt’s Corporate Communications Department said the programme was placed on hold as of September 4, and the decision was made by Costaatt.

The reason cited for the delay was the pending approval of the programme by the Nursing Council of. The college said it received official correspondence from the council indicating the programme had not yet been approved.

Asked whether the Education Committee of the Nursing Council is working with a set timeline to complete its review, it said:

"Following the recent meeting, the Education Committee has committed to submitting its report to the Board of the Nursing Council ahead of its next meeting in late September."

Regarding changes to the curriculum since its initial submission in February 2024, it said:

"Based on periodic feedback received to date from the Nursing Council, there have been no significant changes to the programme content."

However, the institution acknowledged it is currently unable to provide a definitive timeline for the programme’s commencement, as it is contingent upon the internal processes of the Nursing Council.

"The college is awaiting the outcome of the council’s review, after which a clearer understanding of the potential commencement of the programme can be determined."

It said in the event approval is not granted, students will not be academically or financially disadvantaged, as no instruction would have taken place.

"We will not initiate any programme without the necessary approvals, thereby eliminating any risk of students completing an unapproved programme. Measures are actively being taken to ensure full compliance prior to the start of programme delivery and to keep applicants apprised of the current status."

The college ended by reaffirming its commitment to its role as a leading provider of training for the critical health services sector.