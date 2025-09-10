Smoke bombs used in Best Village contestant's performance force evacuation of SAPA

Southern Academy for the Performing Arts. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

SMOKE bombs set off during a contestant’s performance at the Best Village La Reine Rive Self-Expression and Talent semi-finals on September 6 forced the evacuation of the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) and cut short the event.

The devices released thick, pungent smoke that quickly filled the auditorium, causing several patrons to faint. They were taken by ambulance to the San Fernando General Hospital, while others experienced eye irritation, coughing, and mild respiratory distress.

A livestream of the show, broadcast by WACK Radio 90.1 FM, was also abruptly halted.

Best Village programme manager Louris Lee Sing told Newsday that the disruption left five contestants unable to perform. Discussions are under way to determine whether they will be judged ahead of the finals on September 13 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), or if the competition should be postponed.

She said attempts were being made to have the remaining five perform before the judges on September 11, but the timing was not convenient for all the contestants. No answers as to whether the Tobago contestant would be penalised was forthcoming.

An emergency meeting with stakeholders was scheduled for September 10 to decide the way forward.

Both SAPA and the Ministry of Culture have launched independent investigations. According to credible sources, the incident occurred during the performance of Tobago contestant Kershel Kericia Pierre of the Bago House of Kulture Stars.

Pierre, who performed tenth out of 15 contestants, was accompanied by dancers who ignited four smoke canisters, releasing white, green, and orange clouds.

As the colourful smoke overwhelmed the audience, some patrons hurried outside and SAPA staff rushed in, quickly opening all the doors in the hope the smoke would dissipate, and the show would continue.

While staff attempted to ventilate the venue, the smoke lingered, due to the make-up of the closed space, prompting operations manager Leslie Nathaniel to pull the plug on the show and order a full evacuation.

Sources said the canisters were designed strictly for outdoor use, containing chemicals that can irritate the lungs and throat, and potentially become flammable. The products also carry warnings against bare-hand handling and recommend protective gear such as masks and goggles.

Investigators noted that the Tobago contingent did not declare their intention to use smoke effects, nor were they presented during rehearsals. Neither SAPA staff nor Best Village organisers were aware of the use of these colourful pyrotechnic devices, to maximise effect, in advance.

Culture and Community Development Minister Michelle Benjamin has been asked for an update on the matter.

The Best Village competition, an annual showcase of talent and cultural expression from communities across Trinidad and Tobago, was expected to feature 15 contestants in the semi-finals.