San Raphael man freed of robbery charge

The Hall of Justice. - File photo

A San Raphael man was discharged of a robbery with aggravation charge on the same day his trial was scheduled to begin, after his alleged victim testified that he was not the person who robbed him in 2019.

Rennie Mahadeo, of Brazil Village, appeared before Senior Magistrate Wendy Dougdeen-Bally on September 10.

He was freed after the alleged victim, who had previously indicated he was not interested in pursuing the matter, told the court the man who robbed him was of a different race.

The alleged victim testified that the assailant was a man of African descent, and he had informed the police of this. He added that police only told him this year that someone had been charged, and he was never asked to attend an identification parade to confirm the assailant, who allegedly robbed him at a bar in the area on April 15, 2019.

After this testimony, Magistrate Dougdeen-Bally discharged Mahadeo, who had spent a week in police custody before being charged, and additional time on remand, during which he was beaten, before he was able to secure bail.

Attorney Terry Boyer represented Mahadeo.