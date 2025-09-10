PM is right, kill them violently

The US Navy warship USS Sampson docks at a port in Panama City on August 30. - FILE/AP PHOTO

THE EDITOR: The PM's decision to support the actions of the US Department of War is a no-brainer, it's a win-win for everybody.

The Opposition Leader is now the definition of opposing for opposing sake. Anybody who thinks the air strike was AI, jump in pirogue with drugs and head for the United States and see what happens.

We buy so many products and services from the US, we have a rich, vibrant diaspora in the US, we are currently struggling for US dollars...who wouldn't want to be seen as a favourable government towards the Trump administration?

The US has the best intelligence, fire-power, technology and manpower military-wise, they know better than anybody where the drugs are coming from. It's not just us, Trump is sticking to his manifesto by intercepting the drug trade on multiple fronts – the Mexican border, the Canadian border, the South American continent and yes, in the Caribbean.

We are getting professional, world class, tax free border protection. There is no permission needed, not a dollar spent in our budget or any Caricom country's budget, besides, our Coast Guard never has a boat to help our fisherman in danger or struggling in the water, so who better than the US Navy?

We have seen lots of Hollywood movies about how these drug cartels operate, they're not nice people, they are ruthless. So yes, kill them all, violently.

Thank God, excuse me, thank Guevarro that the CAL pilot was found alive and brought back safely. The perpetrators deserve to be killed, killed violently...a prison is going to be closed down, so there isn't going to be space for these folks.

I give Kamla 2.0 an A+ for her first 100 days in office. Finally, law and order is prevailing, meritocracy is bearing fruit, sports and floodlights are returning to our community recreation grounds, and students are getting laptops and internships.

I will be on the beach cheering on the warships killing all the drug dealers violently. USA! USA! USA!

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas