PM: 200 jailed Venezuelans to be deported

Attorney Nafeesa Mohammed calls for due process. -

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said 200 Venezuelans currently in TT’s prisons will shortly be deported as part of the government’s migrant policy to deal with illegal immigration and trafficking.

She made the statement in a WhatsApp message in response to questions from Newsday about a call by the Colombian president for TT to retrieve the bodies of the 11 people who were killed in the lethal US strike on an alleged drug boat on September 2.

Persad-Bissessar said the government’s migrant policy would not be lenient to those who are here illegally and cannot provide verifiable information on how they have been earning a living.

“The police have increased their monitoring of illegal immigrants involved in drug and human trafficking. We are working to upgrade the Cedros coast guard facility and have dispatched more vessels to the area. Also we will soon deport about 200 Venezuelans who are in our jails.”

Newsday called and sent WhatsApp messages to Defence Minister Wayne Sturge, who is responsible for immigration, and Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, to find out how and when these deportations would take place, but no response was received up to press time.

Attorney Nafeesa Mohammed, who has represented Venezuelan migrants in the past, said she hoped that due process would be followed in the implementation of the deportations. She said the Prime Minister would have access to know who the prisoners are and why they are to be deported, as she is the head of the National Security Council.

“Due process is considered to be a pillar of our democracy. We know the relationship between TT and Venezuela is in a very delicate state, but I can only assume we are in a democratic country where we have a constitution and people who are residing in TT have access to due process and will be allowed to access the process.”

Mohammed said TT is going through a turbulent time and she hoped the government would take advice about what they planned to do.

“I hope whatever policy announcements that are to be made, Wayne Sturge, who is an attorney at law, and Roger Alexander, who is in the Homeland Security Ministry, will be getting good advice so they can collectively be responsible for what is happening at this time.

“I am sure there are people in place who will ensure that our democratic rights are preserved and we continue to maintain the high standards of international relations we have had in our country. We have capable international law experts in our country and with the new government in place, I can only hope and pray they will see fit to engage the best minds possible to guide us through these uncharted waters right now.”

Mohammed said many previous deportation cases had gone against the previous government because due process was not followed, especially given the fact that TT has signed on to several treaties and conventions from an international law perspective. She said there are evolving areas of law that involves human rights and humanitarian rights when treating with matters, especially when women and children are involved.

“One can only assume with the new government in power, there are people in the respective ministries who have the experience and training to know how to deal with this migrant crisis that we have been dealing with for the last few years. The previous government attempted to put a plaster on the whole situation when an amnesty was granted back in 2019, but from then to now, other issues need to be factored into the equation.

“A couple weeks ago we read that some people were looking at the situation and the government will soon be articulating its own policy. I know in 2014 a policy was made public and it was towards a phased approach with respect to developing a refugee law for TT? What has happened to that policy and what is this new government going to do?”