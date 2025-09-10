Math teacher takes ministry to court for promotion

Justice Frank Seepersad. - File photo

A secondary school mathematics teacher has taken the Ministry of Education, the Chief Personnel Officer, and the Attorney General to court, alleging unequal treatment and breaches of his constitutional rights after being repeatedly denied promotion despite meeting the academic requirements.

Leevan Adesh Seepersad, employed as a Teacher II (Mathematics) since 2013, claims that his qualifications, including a BSc in mechanical engineering from the University of the West Indies (2009), a post-graduate diploma in Education (2019), and four undergraduate mathematics courses completed at the University of Trinidad and Tobago and the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago, satisfied the conditions outlined by the ministry for promotion to Mathematics Teacher III (Secondary).

His lawsuit came up for hearing on September 10, before Justice Frank Seepersad who ordered that the matter be treated as a rolled-up hearing. This means, the judge will decide on leave and the substantive merits of the case, together.

The judge said notwithstanding the delay in filing the application, Seepersad’s claim did not appear to be devoid of merit. Justice Seepersad gave directions for filing of the fixed-date claim and replies before the next hearing on December 4.

In his application for judicial review, Seepersad argued that other teachers with the same or lesser qualifications were promoted while his requests were repeatedly denied or delayed. He said the ministry’s correspondence listed courses he had already completed or pre-requisites of those courses, despite confirmation that his transcripts were on file. He further alleged that the Chief Personnel Officer acted ultra vires by reassessing his qualifications without legal authority.

He said all his academic transcripts and certificates were submitted to the ministry and in July 2022, he enquired and was told they were received and on file. On August 1, 2022, he applied for promotion to Teacher III Mathematics. He also asked that his qualification be considered for Teacher III Secondary in the Technical Vocational area.

In November 2022, he was told his request was denied and was given four undergraduate Mathematics courses, two of which, he said, he already did. while the other two were pre-requisites for courses he also completed. Seepersad was then told his reassessment was sent without one of his transcripts and would be sent again. He said he periodically called the ministry for updates but kept getting transferred to various departments. He also e-mailed in January 2023, but received no response. He said the ministry failed to consider various courses he completed.

“I was very distraught on receiving this letter as my colleague completed the same courses as myself and was upgraded/ reassessed to Teacher III Mathematics, yet I was not afforded the same opportunity.”

He said he was then told that the CPO had to rule on his request to be considered a Teacher III in a Technical Vocational area. “I have received no further response from the Ministry of Education with regard to this request.”

Seepersad said his numerous requests for documentation from the ministry have been ignored. His attorney also sent pre-action letters to the ministry as well as freedom of information requests in 2023, but there has been no response.

“I am experiencing emotional distress and have become demotivated as a result of the actions of the Ministry of Education.”

Seepersad is seeking several declarations from the court, including that he is suitably qualified for reassessment or appointment as Teacher III, that the Ministry of Education’s recognition of similar qualifications are binding, and that he has been treated unfairly and in breach of natural justice. He is also seeking damages for violation of his constitutional right to equality of treatment under Section 4(d) of the Constitution.

He is represented by Mohanie Maharaj-Mohan.