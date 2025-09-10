La Romaine man shot in face

- File photo

A La Romaine man narrowly escaped death on September 9 after a gunman opened fire on him near his home.

Police said the 26-year-old man was liming with a group at a George Street carpark around 8.45 pm on September 9 when a man known to him ran up and opened fire. After the first two shots, the victim jumped over a neighbour's fence and fell in the yard. The assailant fired two more times.

The victim was hit in the face and abdomen. He ran home, and a relative contacted the police and the ambulance. He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Crime scene investigators recovered one live and three spent nine millimetre rounds.

Police are continuing investigations.