Keshorn targets first World Champs medal to cap 2025 season

In this July 21, 2022 file photo, TT’s Keshorn Walcott competes in the Javelin throw qualification on day seven of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 21, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. - FILE PHOTO

TWO-TIME Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott is hoping to close out his 2025 season on a high by finally breaking his World Athletics Championships medal drought in the men’s javelin.

Walcott, 32, is one of four Trinidad and Tobago athletes, including speedsters Jereem Richards and Leah Bertrand, and long jump specialist Tyra Gittens-Spotsville, who will fly the red, white and black at the global meet, which begins from September 13-21, in Tokyo, Japan.

The Toco-born field athlete lines up in the men’s opening qualification round on September 17 from 9 am (TT time), with the final set for the following day.

This will be Walcott’s seventh attempt in pursuit of a World Championships medal, an honour that has eluded him despite a prolific career. The premier event brings an anticipated end to Walcott’s active season, having competed at eight major meets (five medals) over the past four months.

His best performance of the season came in Belgium on August 22 when he launched the spear 86.30 metres for a second-place finish. Over the campaign (May to September), he competed in eight meets, gradually rediscovering form after changes to his coaching setup earlier in the year.

Walcott, who’s already in Tokyo, said he is approaching Worlds with a more relaxed mindset than in previous attempts, though his target remains clear.

“Just go through the motion, make the final and then give it your all. The meets before (in the lead-up) were pretty stable. For the last week and a half, we were just trying to solidify some things that I’ve been doing wrong in the technique.

“My last training session was pretty good so I’m feeling confident that those changes will be implemented. The main goal, as always, is to get on the podium. But, you can’t count your chickens before they hatch.”

Walcott believes the standard required to finally land a medal at this level is to surpass the 88-metre mark. The last time he bettered this mark was in 2022, with an 89.07m distance at the FBK Games in the Netherlands.

At the 2022 World Champs, Grenadian Anderson Peters claimed top honours with a mammoth 90.54 effort, while, in 2023, Indian Neeraj Chopra won World Champs gold with an 88.17m effort.

“We already know what it takes to get that medal in the world,” he added. “You have to throw over 88 metres. We know that is a mark you have to get over in terms of trying to be in contention for a podium.”

Walcott now works under new coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz, a German biomechanics specialist. Both met in person for the first time in late April/early May 2025, but have been working together virtually since late 2024.

While he faced challenges early on, including a setback after competing in Doha, he believes the bond and trust in his training programme have steadily grown stronger.

Walcott said he’s gradually progressed this season since linking up with Bartonietz and is now in a better place to be a podium contender the seventh time around.

“The first half of the season, I was just trying to still find myself. My coach and I were working through, trying to get solidify the feeling in the body. But now, last couple of competitions, we’ve found a better groove and better understanding, as I feel more confident in the training and what I can produce from it.”

“I think we had some good showings, but there were still some technical issues. Once we correct those, things should be better. We have some plans for the qualification and intend to give it our all.”

For Walcott, Tokyo marks the final stop of a long and testing campaign, and he remains intent on notching that all-elusive World Champs medal.