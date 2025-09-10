Former Arawak director Robin Phillips has died

Robin Phillips -

The Caribbean Poultry Association (CPA) has announced the passing of the former director, president and chairman Arawak and Company Ltd, Robin Phillips.

Phillips died on September 6.

“Robin was a pillar of the CPA community, whose vision, integrity and unwavering commitment helped shape the foundation and trajectory of our association. As a director, he brought not only strategic insight but also a deep sense of purpose to our shared mission of advancing poultry production across the region.

“He has served tirelessly for decades as the president of the Poultry Association of TT, as its strongest advocate and voice of all of its stakeholders,” the CPA said in a media release.

“His legacy will live on in the systems he helped build, the people he inspired, and the values he championed as a son of the Caribbean.”

The CPA said it was committed to upholding Phillips’ advocacy for the industry’s future.

“In his memory, we will continue to pursue our vision, one industry, one Caribbean, one voice, inspired by his passion and commitment to the Caribbean poultry community.”

The CPA extended condolences to his wife, children, grandchildren, loved ones and all those touched by his life and work.