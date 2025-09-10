Flow hosts stakeholders at TKR home games

Simone Martin-Sulgan, vice president and general manager, Flow Trinidad, Videsh Maharaj, permanent secretary, Ministry of Homeland Security and Bradley Ramcharan, director – Liberty Business -

In a celebration of passion, pride and the power of community, Flow and Flow Business hosted a wide range of stakeholders at all five home matches of Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) during the 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season.

Among the stakeholders were Videsh Maharaj, permanent secretary, Ministry of Homeland Security; along with senior executives from public and private sector organisations, including JMMB, KPMG Caricom Business Service, Guardian Holdings Limited, Udecott, National Flour Mills (NFM), Acado, Unicomer, Swissport, Bermudez Biscuit Company Limited, Unipet, among others, said a media release.

This initiative followed the exclusive TKR Player Meet and Greet on August 26, held during the team’s training session at the Queen’s Park Oval, where customers and staff of Flow had the opportunity to meet and interact with many of the players up close and personal, the release said.

As the exclusive telecommunications sponsor of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) for the CPL 2025 season, Flow continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting meaningful local initiatives that connect and inspire communities.