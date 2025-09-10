Fix Mt Hope elevators

THE EDITOR: A week ago, I was unable to visit a patient at the Mt Hope Hospital, because the elevators were not functioning. My friend was located in the surgical ward on the third floor, and climbing the stairs was just not feasible.

I tried visiting again this morning (Monday) expecting the lift problem would have been rectified meanwhile by now. . but no such luck! Some staff nurses nearby kindly indicated, "the lift not working.”

Is our Mt Hope Hospital facility operational or not?

MICHAEL JAY WILLIAMS

Maracas