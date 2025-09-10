Finally, real discipline in schools

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro speaks with pupils of San Fernando East Secondary during a visit to six schools in the Southern Division on September 8. - Photo by Innis Francis

THE EDITOR: For two weeks, some civil society bodies, the Opposition and some members of the public have all opposed the presence of armed police in schools as a measure to quell violence, arrest bullying and stem crime in TT's education system.

They instead suggest dialogue, counselling and care for the offenders, never mind that their victims have to stay home, rub iodex on black eyes, bruised ribs and flavine on busted lips and noses. And the victims remain terrified of going back to school. Nevermind all of that.

Homeland Security has been at pains to clarify that officers will carry "non-lethal" weapons on the school compound while Mr Junior Benjamin, deputy commissioner, said the police kit is just that...a police kit.

The naysayers all seem ambivalent to the stark facts before them – schools where police have been sent are those facilities where levels of violence have gone beyond resolution through dialogue, suspensions, counselling and expulsion.

So pray tell , TTUTA, Ms Penny and the rest, are you all sending money to help offset the cost of medical care the parents of students who have been victims to violence and bullying, have to foot? What about students who were repeatedly slapped, cuffed and whipped by their peers and had their lunch money stolen?

I keep hearing that armed officers are not the solution, well then if this is so, what is the solution? Because things are going from bad to worse. You have situations where teachers have had their property vandalised...that's malicious damage according to the law.

Nobody reimburses these teachers who had their vehicle's windshield smashed or their tyres punctured.

"He is a disturbed babe and should be hugged because he did not have a father to slap some discipline into him before he left home," is the excuse from the counsellor. "Mama good, good son."

Well, we have had enough! We require some force of command to deal with these delinquents. These young badjohns and badjanes need to know Mr Allister Guevarro and his officers are waiting for them. So go ahead, carry on and see what happens.

This is the last chance to truly tackle crime at the level of the schools. We have got to ensure that wicked, evil children feel the consequences of their actions.

LINDA CAPILDEO

St James