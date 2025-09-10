Fellow calypsonians show love for Valentino

Roxy Singh serenades Valentino at the Revival concert at the Pleasantville Community Centre, San Fernando. - Photos by Yvonne Webb

CHOOSING to serenade Brother Valentino (Emrold Phillip) with the song, To Sir With Love, at a benefit concert in his honour, could not have been more fitting.

While the circumstances and stories of the fictional character played by Sidney Pointier in the movie with the same name and Valentino are vastly different, the commonality which resonated in the selection by Roxy Singh, was love.

Love for a man who has earned the title, "The People’s Calypsonian" which has endured time.

Valentino was revered as a cast of calypsonians, old and young, gathered at the Pleasantville Community Centre, San Fernando, to pay tribute to this master of the art form. One who has stood tall, rubbing shoulders among the best, without a crown so many equate with validation of their worth.

The fact that he has never won a calypso crown despite his consistency and lyrically powerful compositions which have stood the test of time, was verbalised many times during the concert held on the night before Independence, August 30.

While he has been conferred with the Hummingbird Medal, Gold, calypsonian Chris Morris made the bold declaration at the concert, for institutions of higher learning, the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) and The University of the West Indies (UWI) to award him an honorary doctorate while he is still alive. Cultural exponents have been the recipient of such awards.

Valentino turned 84 earlier this year and the effects of colonialism and "the establishment" which shaped his thoughts and action and inspired his commentary in song for equality and black identity, are still strong and compelling

Dubbed Revival 5, it was the fifth installation on tribute concerts organised by Carey “Kinte” Stephens of Central Rainbow Stars (CRS) to pay homage to fellow calypsonians who have and continue to make an indelible mark on the culture.

Past honourees include Black Stalin, Black Prince, Brown Boy and Surpriser.

Kinte said the next awardee would be a woman.

This year CRS also paid homage to the late Cecil Humes, the Maestro, in whose honour the Revival series was birthed.

Maestro, who alongside Ras Shorty I pioneered soca music, died on Independence morning in 1977 when he stopped to assist a driver fix a blown tire on the highway, when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle and died.

“Maestro was my friend, and, in his memory, I started a calypso tribute competition in Princes Town back in 1979,” Kinte noted.

He soon had a change of heart and decided to scrap the competitive aspect and have bards pay tribute to deserving colleagues. The event remained dormant for a while but was given life after the passing of Black Stalin.

Kinte appealed to the public to support such ventures, pointing out that revenue generated helps to give a generous handshake to the artiste or their families if they are no longer alive.

In the case of Maestro, he said, funds generated was able to upgrade his tomb in the

Princes Town cemetery at a cost of approximately $11,000.

Calypsonians Luta, Exposer, Cardinal, Hamidullah, MBA, Lady Lystra, Brother Mac, The Messenger, Sheldon Nugget and Kinte thrilled the audience with gems from these two icons.

Messenger also received several encores as she performed her own composition called Sense of Empathy in which she called for domestic violence against men, to stop, advancing that there are good men and all are not abusers.

Three books on Valentino, authored by playwright, dramatist and retired teacher Zeno Constance were also sold on the night and offered as a prize for any member of the audience who was able to perform a verse and chorus of one of Valentino’s songs.

Valentino thanked CRS and the audience for the honour and though physically frail, performed four of his classics, Trinidad Is Nice. Life Is a Stage, Stay Up Zimbabwe, and Birds That Fly High, with sheer power, melody, perfect enunciation, unflawed timing, belying his fragility and vintage.