Classes resume at Mason Hall Government Primary School

THA education secretary Zorisha Hackett. -

THA Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett says classes have resumed in full at Mason Hall Government Primary School, Tobago.

On September 8 – the first day of the reopening of the new term – the school was forced to shut its doors due to a persistent stench at the facility. A release from the division on September 8 said the stench originated in the male washroom and, as a result, the area had to be re-tiled.

It said work on the facility was originally scheduled to be completed before school reopened but the project encountered additional complications, which caused the deadline to be extended.

The release said male students were expected to have full access to the washroom facilities from September 9. It also assured parents and guardians that classes will resume in full by then.

The division also denied claims that male and female students were being asked to use the same toilet facilities.

On September 9, Hackett told Newsday she visited the school around 10 am to get a first-hand account of the situation. She added teachers and students had turned out to classes.

“School was in full operation. Students were out, teachers were out. A successful second day of school,” she said. “The works were completed enough for the washrooms to be accessed.”

But Hackett said there were a few minor things to be done.

“There are a few finishing touches as repainting and so on which did not affect its use. But outside of that, fully functional washroom facilities once again. And, as I said, staff and students were out for a successful second day of school for Mason Hall Government Primary School.”