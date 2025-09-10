Change in political approach needed

Steve Alvarez -

THE EDITOR: TT has two major challenges – finding forex sustainability and securing communities. There are additional challenges associated with education, an efficient and productive public service, food security and infrastructure. But the first two impact our everyday quality of life.

If government cannot find the forex to provide medical services and drugs and basic food like flour, rice, and oil the people will suffer. When people are afraid to invest their money for fear of criminal activities, the nation suffers.

Fixing these problems require serious introspection and a sincere determination to put country before party. When professionals like the Central Bank governor make a statement, the reaction from government ought to be either accept his conclusion as factual or view his views as incorrect and have him removed.

The answer should never be to find a way to interject party politics into the scenario.

The problem with our politics has been the co-mingling of common sense and intelligence with political bacchanal. The result has been very costly to the population.

Almost every time the population is confronted with these political mishandling of national assets, the response usually is voting out who they see as not representing their best interests and hope that the incoming government will do what's best for country. And the cycle continues.

Old distrust, greed, nepotism, race, corruption, the desire to hold on to political power and sectarian dominance quickly takes precedence. The desire to unite and focus on national affairs has been attempted by leaders of the two major political parties.

The PNM continues to be seen by many as an African party just as they see the UNC as an Indian party.

Therin lies the major problem for these parties to be seen as national in scope and as seeking the best interest of the country.

There must be more than just mere rhetoric, merit and not party loyalty is what must drive major decisions by the government. If that were to happen, then and only then will the country rise up and out of the cycle of international dependence and poor governance.

STEVE ALVAREZ

Port of Spain