Brave return to Holy Faith: Student back in class after horrific assault

A police car on patrol outside Holy Faith Convent, Couva, in June. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THREE months after she was savagely beaten by five female students outside her school compound, a 15-year-old Holy Faith Convent, Couva student returned to class for the first time on September 8.

The student's mother said it was a nerve-racking moment for her child, but she was given a warm welcome by school officials and students, helping make the re-entry a comfortable one.

"When she came into school, the principal greeted her, the teachers, some of her peers greeted her. They all welcomed her back and assured her that everything was good and that everything would be all right.

"The guidance officer was there, the social officer spoke with her, so she has a lot of communication with the people in charge, and they have all assured her that...she's welcomed to start back school."

In early June, a horrifying video surfaced on social media of the student being severely beaten by five girls dressed in civilian clothing outside her school compound. The girls reportedly had an altercation with another girl and changed clothes after school before attacking and beating the wrong person.

As a result, the student suffered damage to her right eye, muscular injuries to her rib cage and her head.

While doctors gave the all-clear to return to school, she suffers from lingering effects of her injuries: blurry vision, continuous headaches and chest pains.

So far, she said they have already spent about $5,000 on doctor and psychiatrist visits, echocardiograms and medication. She has to visit an ophthalmologist on September 10 and a neurologist next week to assess if her learning ability was compromised. It's all costing at least an additional $4,000.

But apart from the physical injuries, her mother said the student now also suffers from anxiety and depression, which was evident on the first day of the new term.

"When she came to school yesterday, she was a little hesitant to come out of the vehicle. She had to process things, but after a minute or two, she came into the school compound for herself."

According to a teacher's report to her mother, the 15 year old was not her usual jovial self, though they hope she will improve as time goes on.

To help with her mental health, the mother said the family took a trip to New York over the vacation period, and the change in scenery made a difference, although there were episodes.

The incident occurred just days after a Form Five South East Port-of-Spain Secondary School student was hospitalised after she was attacked by three other students. It led to public outrage, which was joined by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who said students who engage in such violent activities would be expelled and arrested.

Police were able to track down the suspects in the Couva incident, who were students of nearby schools and between the ages of 14 and 18. They were charged with the offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The 18 year old was charged as an adult. The matter is still before the courts.

Weeks after the incidents, the Prime Minister announced that police officers will be stationed at high-risk schools to combat school violence.

The initiative began on September 8 as a joint effort between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of National Security. It will run for six months in the first instance and will be evaluated. Despite the controversy surrounding the programme, the student's mother believes it's a good initiative.

"I totally agree with that. People are concerned about the police having guns and such but that is part of the uniform. I don't disagree with it. Maybe not the big, big high-powered rifles and such but maybe they can have their revolver. I don't see that that should frighten the children or the teachers."

The liaison officer for the programme, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Operations Junior Benjamin, previously told Newsday officers would only be armed with guns based on an assessment of the violence at the institution and crime in its community.

Newsday was unable to reach Benjamin on whether there will be patrols or police at the school. However, the mother said despite her daughter's attack, the school is not high-risk or known for violence. She said that since the incident, there have been patrols nearby, and it has made parents feel safer.

The student's and mother's names were withheld due to the nature of the incident.