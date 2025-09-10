Blow them to pieces: PM rejects Colombia's call to search for people killed at sea

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - File photo by Faith Ayoung

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has rejected a call from Colombian president Gustavo Petro to search for the bodies of those killed by the US in an airstrike on an alleged drug boat on September 2.

In an immediate response to Newsday, via Whatsapp on September 9, Persad-Bissessar said the TT government will not waste resources on searching for the remains of the 11 people who were killed. However, she said, “Any carcass that washes up on our shores, we will recover it.”

In a post to X (formerly Twitter) on September 9, Petro said, “It is extremely important that the Caribbean republic of Trinidad and Tobago search for remains of the civilian dead from the US bombing of a civilian vessel, about which we do not know if it was carrying drugs, and if it was, it should not have been bombed.

“The bombing took place in the territorial waters of Trinidad and Tobago; did the island’s government give permission? Life comes first always and everywhere.”

His appeal came days after two bodies washed ashore on Trinidad’s northeastern coastline over the weekend.

The first was found on September 5, and the second on September 7. Police said the bodies had burns and missing limbs “consistent with an explosion.” The police said the first body “resembled someone of Spanish descent” and was naked.

Persad-Bissessar took umbrage with Petro’s statement, saying, “Our coast guard resources will be utilised for the protection of our borders, not to look for dead drug traffickers.”

She also challenged Petro, saying the boat was not a civilian vessel and there would be consequences for those doing illegal acts.

“The drugs on that boat brings death to persons here, destroys families and careers and fractures our society. Those drugs bring more death and despair than conventional weapons. We are in a war against drugs and trafficking.

“There will be consequences. I much prefer seeing drug and gun traffickers blown to pieces than seeing hundreds of our citizens murdered each year because of drug fuelled gang violence.”

Persad-Bissessar said the government’s migrant policy was in train, and this would help to reduce illegal immigration and trafficking.

The PM also shared photos of Coast Guard vessels being deployed in Cedros.

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro said on September 8 that it had not yet been determined if the bodies were the alleged drug traffickers, but it was being looked into.

Speaking to Newsday as he toured five schools in south Trinidad, Guevarro said that question could only be answered once an investigation was done.

“We do not wish to speculate in the public, because that would cause fearmongering or any speculation otherwise. We have two bodies thus far has washed up with apparent injuries on those bodies. We will now investigate to determine where the bodies came from, if it is possible, because they were in an advanced state of decomposition. At the end of the day, we would let the evidence speak for itself.” The US government claimed the individuals were members of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuela-based international criminal organisation. The boat had reportedly left Venezuela before the alleged encounter in international waters.

Following the attack, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters he believed the drugs that were allegedly carried on the boat were probably headed toward TT. On September 2, Persad-Bissessar praised the alleged US strike and said that all traffickers should be killed “violently.”

Petro alsoreceived backlash on X for his post with Mexican musician and author Jesús Romero saying, “And who takes care of the remains of the guerrillas executed by the Colombian government? You are responsible for the coca crops.”

Another user said, “...he speaks about the innocent lives in TT but remains silent about the lives lost in Cauca, Arauca, in Cataumbo. He speaks of reconciliation for Venezuela, but denies justice and dignity to Colombians.”

On September 7, Venezuela increased its military presence along its Caribbean coast and border with Colombia, citing the fight against drug trafficking and narco-terrorism.

Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino López announced the deployment of 25,000 troops across five states, including Zulia, Falcón, Sucre, Delta Amacuro, and the island region of Nueva Esparta. On September 4, Colombia and Guyana signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in aerial surveillance and regional security.

The agreement seeks to strengthen co-operation in monitoring and safeguarding airspace, focusing on countering illicit activities and improving situational awareness. Under the MoU, both countries will share expertise and build capacity to better detect and respond to threats.