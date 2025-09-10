Autopsy ordered after two-day-old baby dies in Erin

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo

AN autopsy has been ordered on a two-day-old baby died after being found unresponsive at his Erin home on September 8.

The baby's 22-year-old mother told police she last saw the child alive around 8.50 pm in his crib. She said she noticed he was unresponsive about two minutes later when she went to breastfeed him.

He was taken to the Point Fortin Hospital by his father, but despite the doctors' best efforts, they were unable to resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead at 10.20 pm.

Police said there were no signs of violence on the baby, and foul play is not suspected. The body was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital's mortuary, and an autopsy was ordered. WPC Louison is continuing enquiries.