Arima North female teacher, student in brawl

- File photo

AN altercation between an Arima North Secondary teacher and a student came to blows on September 10, just three days into the new school term.

The brawl between the female teacher and female student was captured on video by students and uploaded to social media. The teacher and student can be seen pulling each other's hair near a desk while a male teacher tries in vain to stop the fight. Students were also seen trying to intervene.

Arima North Secondary is not one of the 50 schools selected to have cops stationed on the compound during the day. The initiative, started by the Ministry of Homeland Security and Ministry of Education, began on September 8.

Arima North Secondary has been severely affected by violence – albeit not on the compound – as four past and present students were murdered in the last year.