Anthony Cadette brings art to life on the busy streets

Anthony Cadette - Photos by Grevic Alvarado

GREVIC ALVARADO

In the busy streets of Petit Bourg, San Juan Anthony Cadette can be found bringing his art to life. Cadette creates portraits, full-body illustrations, original characters, fan art, and 2D animations.

Cadette, 34, is not a full-time artist and has day job working at a hardware store but his real world full of sketches, colours and characters breathing in two dimensions.

“My dad and me used to draw abstract art when he had a little free time.” As a boy, just six years old, he started tracing shapes, repeating lines, never thinking that small pastime would grow into a life-long passion. His first big moment came with a children's book full of dragons. He tried to trace one, but it wasn’t working. So he stopped, looked at it closely, and then drew it on his own. No tracing, no copy – just patience. From that dragon he learnt to draw by observation, not by imitation.

Later on, another spark would light the fire – his aunt. She always had stacks of anime shows and movies. Akira, Appleseed, Ergo Proxy, Berserk, Fullmetal Alchemist, and the timeless work of Hayao Miyazaki. “That was when I decided I want to do animation, I was 15.” What began with dragons soon became an obsession with the fantasy world.

Cadette discovered his style wasn’t just one thing. A portrait, some abstract, plus the storytelling power of anime. At first, it was all pencil and paper de said. But when he finally got a Wacom tablet, the digital canvas took over.

He started sharing his work online on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Cadette said he is heartened by the comments and people sharing his work and even being inspired by his art.

“I don’t see myself as a street artist. The ones who know what I could do are my friends, a few family, my teacher Omar, and plenty people on the internet,” he said.

Cadette said he is more introverted than outgoing. He spends more hours inside by the screen than outside, for him, stepping out is like “coming out the shell and going back in.” Brief, necessary, but always temporary.

Mixing hope with reality Cadette said he is not chasing instant fame and loud recognition, his goal is, “to be financially stable, after that, anything could happen.”

From drawing with his father, inspiration from his aunt, his pace is slower, more personal. Like that boy who once studied a dragon until it come to life on paper, he knows patience and time is part of creation. His art is not for big murals or bright spotlight. It’s a quiet art, steady, always shifting, always true to itself, he said.

Between the hardware store and his digital screens, Cadette keeps on drawing. Every line, every shadow, every colour becomes part of something bigger: the story of a creator turning imagination into reality.