What forex cartel?

Central Bank, Independence Square, Port of Spain - File photo

THE EDITOR: For years while the PNM was in government, the UNC continuously claimed the forex issues faced by this country were due to a cartel, especially among the so-called one percenters.

They vilified Dr Rowley as well as the minister of finance. The UNC alleged that a few "friends and family" of the PNM were receiving all the forex.

Even on the election campaign they beat that allegation like a tassa. After winning the general elections, the current prime minister and minister of finance pounded their chests and pledged to reveal the forex cartel.

We have now come to discover that the allegations were just another boldfaced lie meant to rouse the citizens and garner votes. The new central bank governor has indicated there were no signs of any cartel.

As former (finance) minister (Colm) Imbert had reported to the public, credit card spending increased exponentially over the years which led to US dollars being consumed on a grand scale. The current government is now forced to admit that the forex cartel claim was all a lie.

Which other of the current government's prevarication will come to the forefront next?

If the government decides to increase interest rates in an attempt to curb credit card spending then the public will understand what Stuart Young was warning the population about.

Columnist Paolo Kernahan, a very independent thinker, said it best in a Facebook post. He indicated that increasing interest rates to curb forex spending is ostensibly a devaluation walkaround. Let's wait and see who wins when UNC wins.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando.