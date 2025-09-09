Westminster standards amidst Trini realities

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Angela Rayner has resigned from the British Cabinet over an undeclared £40,000 in stamp duty. A very senior minister gone, not for bribery or abuse of office, but for failing to meet the standard of public trust.

Now look at Trinidad and Tobago. We inherited Westminster’s robes, mace and rituals, but none of its accountability. Here, ministers survive scandal after scandal with impunity.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s 2010-2015 government is the clearest example.

Reshmi-gate saw an under-qualified person placed in charge of national intelligence. Section 34 almost freed white-collar financiers through a midnight legal change.

Then there was lifesport. Fees funnelled hundreds of millions to politically-aligned lawyers. And the Beetham Wastewater Project swallowed close to a billion dollars before collapsing. Yet not one resignation. Not one minister stood up and accepted responsibility.

That is our true colonial inheritance – not wigs or procedures, but the belief that power here is a shield, never a duty. In Britain, a minister – in fact the deputy prime minister of the UK – can fall over £40,000. In Trinidad, dishonour is just another headline, forgotten by Friday.

Angela Rayner’s fall should not make us envious of Britain. It should force us to ask: when will resignations become part of our political vocabulary? Until that day, we remain a parody of Westminster, not its heir.

MICHAEL EDMUND DHANNY

Four Roads