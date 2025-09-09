Wear reflective clothing at night

THE EDITOR: I am writing to express grave concern regarding a recurring road safety issue. On numerous occasions, I have observed police officers directing traffic at night without proper reflective or lit safety gear.

This situation is compounded by members of the public, particularly pedestrians, people on bicycles who are also frequently seen either walking close to busy roadways or riding without any form of high-visibility clothing.

This combination creates an extremely dangerous environment for both police officers and members of the general public, increasing the risk of accidents, injury, or worse.

I urge the relevant authorities to take immediate action. Police officers should be equipped with and mandated to use high-visibility reflective or lit vests during night duty.

Additionally, I implore the public to prioritise their own safety by wearing light-coloured or reflective clothing when walking near roads or riding on bicycles after dark.

Road safety is a shared responsibility. Let's work together to ensure everyone who uses our roads at night can do so safely.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

Morvant