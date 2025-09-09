Wasted chances, offside goals cost Trinidad and Tobago, Reggae Boyz win 2-0 in World Cup qualifier

Jamaica's Jonathan Russell, third from right, scores his side's second goal against Trinidad and Tobago during a World Cup 2026 qualifying match at the Independence Park stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on September 9. - AP PHOTO

Trinidad and Tobago and Levi Garcia put the ball in the back of the net three times against Jamaica, but none of them counted as the Reggae Boyz took control of Group B with a 2-0 win in a 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on September 9.

After two rounds of matches, TT are in a shaky position with just one point from their first two games in the final round of qualification. TT had to settle for a 0-0 draw against Curacao in matchday one at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, on September 5.

Jamaica are now in charge of Group B with a maximum six points after two matches.

Jamaica dominated the contest for the first 20 minutes, but as the match progressed, TT went toe-to-toe with the Reggae Boyz but just could not score a legitimate goal. Also, the final shot by TT often lacked quality, leaving Jamaica goalkeeper Jahmali Waite relatively unbothered for most of the match.

Goals by Bailey Cadamarteri (36th minute) and Jonathan Russell (57th minute) were enough to give Jamaica the victory.

Gregory Leigh got the first sight on goal, but the Jamaican's header, which was ruled offside, was pushed wide by TT goalkeeper Denzil Smith.

Jamaica kept their foot on the gas as the speedy Renaldo Cephas created problems for the TT defence down the left flank.

The home team earned many corners during the first 20 minutes as the TT defenders were kept busy.

TT got their first decent attempt on goal in the 21st minute. Following a long throw from Rio Cardines, the ball eventually fell to defender Kobi Henry, but his header went over the crossbar.

TT began to settle down and started to maintain possession for longer periods.

Tempers flared a bit when Kasey Palmer blatantly fouled TT midfielder Wayne Frederick II, leading to a yellow card for the former. Noah Powder was not pleased with Palmer's tackle and pushed the Jamaican midfielder.

In the 29th minute, Garcia thought he had his first goal of the match. After receiving a through ball, he did well to cut inside a defender, before calmly slotting home. Referee Mario Escobar checked with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and the replay showed that Garcia was just offside.

Seven minutes later, Cadamarteri gave Jamaica the lead. He collected a bouncing ball in the 18-yard box and with Henry and Josiah Trimmingham flat-footed, Cadamarteri took advantage and converted near the penalty spot.

Henry got to Cadamarteri in time to challenge the ball, but the Jamaican evaded the tackle before finishing.

It was end-to-end action as the first half came to a close, but both teams failed to score as Jamaica led 1-0 at halftime.

TT showed energy in the opening minutes of the second half. In the 47th minute, Frederick collected a pass from Dante Sealy but his shot from just outside the 18-yard box went wide.

In the 57th, Jamaica doubled their lead as Russell controlled the ball with his thigh and converted from close range after TT failed to clear their lines – 2-0 to the Reggae Boyz.

Garcia again put the ball in Waite's goal, but was in an offside position after receiving a pass from Steffen Yeates. On this occasion, he was miles offside.

It was more disappointment for TT in the 72nd minute, as VAR was not even required when Garcia put the ball into the net on a rebound.

Both teams utilised their bench in the second half, making five substitutions each. Jerrin Jackie, Nathaniel James, Ryan Telfer, Justin Obikwu and Kaile Auvray all came on for TT.

However, it was one of Jamaica's substitutes in Shamar Nicholson who could have made it 3-0 for the home team. Nicholson was put through on goal, but a timely tackle from Trimmingham put the ball out for a corner kick.

TT continued to go in search of a goal, but it never came. The national footballers have now gone 180 minutes without a goal in the final round of qualification.

Curacao defeated Bermuda 3-2 in the other Group B match. Jamaica lead the group with six points, followed by Curacao (four points), TT (one point) and Bermuda (zero points).