WASA set to complete Beetham Highway repairs
THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) says permanent road restoration on the Beetham Highway, Sea Lots, where an eight-inch main ruptured and a sink-hole developed, will be carried out by September 10.
WASA said it received reports of the burst main around 1 pm on September 8 and immediately deployed a repair crew but the job was complex with underground lines from T&TEC and NGC near the damaged pipe.
“The repairs were completed and the roadway temporarily restored at approximately 5 am on September 8, with the interim reinstatement works resuming at 6 pm.
“The authority assures motorists and the travelling public that these restoration works will not disrupt the normal flow of traffic,” WASA said in a statement on September 8.
