WASA set to complete Beetham Highway repairs

From left: distribution and pipeline maintenance engineer Immanuel Alexander, acting director of customer care Ellen Lewis, acting WASA CEO Jeevan Joseph and acting director of operations Mannoo Bridglal inspect temporary road restoration works being undertaken along the Beetham Highway, Sea Lots, on September 8. - Photo courtesy WASA

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) says permanent road restoration on the Beetham Highway, Sea Lots, where an eight-inch main ruptured and a sink-hole developed, will be carried out by September 10.

WASA said it received reports of the burst main around 1 pm on September 8 and immediately deployed a repair crew but the job was complex with underground lines from T&TEC and NGC near the damaged pipe.

“The repairs were completed and the roadway temporarily restored at approximately 5 am on September 8, with the interim reinstatement works resuming at 6 pm.

“The authority assures motorists and the travelling public that these restoration works will not disrupt the normal flow of traffic,” WASA said in a statement on September 8.