TT Chamber meets Minister of Homeland Security on crime, security

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander. - File photo

PRESIDENT of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce Sonji Pierre-Chase met with the Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander on September 4 to discuss security, crime and trade facilitation, a release from the Chamber said on September 9.

The discussion spanned several topics including crime, the Customs and Excise Division, immigration community safety and youth mentorship.

On crime and security, Pierre-Chase and Alexander spoke about collaboration between the police and the Chamber and the home invasion bill. The TT Chamber recommended tax incentives to businesses that invest in crime prevention equipment. They discussed strengthening the TT Chamber’s Neighbourhood Crime Watch programme in partnership with the E999 unit and the work of Crime Stoppers.

Pierre-Chase and Alexander also spoke on immigration and the free movement of skilled labour as a fundamental pillar of the Caricom Single Market and Economy.

The release said the Chamber president was encouraged by the conversation. The chamber reaffirmed its commitment to constructive dialogue with stakeholders in the fight against crime.

“(The Chamber) remains focused on advancing practical solutions that safeguard citizens while strengthening the competitiveness of the national economy,” the release said.

Pierre-Chase also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to speak with the minister.

“I’m optimistic about the initiatives we discussed,” she said. “The TT Chamber, through our Crime and Justice Committee, continues to partner solutions related to crime and the Criminal Justice System in Trinidad and Tobago.”