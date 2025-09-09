Trinidad and Tobago has 37 new ambassadors against diabetes

The Sixth Form Internship Programme graduates perform during a ceremony held on August 30 at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation auditorium. - Photos by Grevic Alvarado

GREVIC ALVARADO

THIRTY-SEVEN young people marked the completion of the Sixth Form Internship Programme, a joint project of the Diabetes Association of Trinidad and Tobago (DATT) and Tatil, during a ceremony held on August 30 at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation auditorium.

The event marked the end of six weeks of training in education, research and community projects aimed at diabetes prevention.

Minister of Health Lackram Bodoe congratulated the participants and highlighted the value of their initiatives.

He mentioned the development of a monofilament to test foot sensitivity, the creation of glucose tablets for hypoglycaemia episodes (abnormally low blood glucose levels), and an eye-screening tool to detect diabetic retinopathy (damage to the retina due to high blood sugar).

He also pointed to a study on front-of-package nutrition labels, which he described as an important contribution to helping citizens make healthier food choices.

Bodoe reminded that diabetes remains one of the main public health challenges in TT.

According to the National Steps Survey 2024, 15.8 per cent of adults between 18 and 69 years have elevated blood sugar levels.

He added in 2024 the disease caused 3.4 million deaths worldwide, one every 90 seconds, and that if left untreated, it can lead to blindness, amputations, kidney failure or premature death.

"Today, you become health ambassadors. Every idea you advance contributes to a country better prepared to face diabetes and chronic diseases," he said.

Tatil’s general manager, Uthra Ramarine-Hill, congratulated the students for their dedication and recalled that she herself had once been part of a similar moment in her youth, which allowed her to value even more the effort of the interns.

She affirmed education is the most powerful tool to fight the disease and that Tatil will continue to support the programme.

"Never underestimate the influence of your passion and leadership.

"At Tatil, we believe in your ability to inspire positive change.

"You represent a new generation capable of inspiring families and communities toward healthier living," she said.

DATT president Andrew Dhanoo joined the ceremony with a pre-recorded message in which he noted the massive response to the programme.

He explained that more than 800 applications were received, making the 2025 cohort one of the most competitive and outstanding.

He thanked the Ministry of Health and Tatil for their consistent support, which allows the association to create opportunities for young people.

"This has been one of the most exceptional groups we have ever had. The interns worked on projects that were once only ideas and turned them into realities. They proved that with guidance and trust, young people can create real solutions to improve the lives of those living with diabetes," he said.

The Sixth Form Internship Programme is offered free of charge to students thanks to the sponsorship of Tatil and Tatil Life.

Over six weeks, participants gain both theoretical and practical experience in several areas: laboratory testing such as HbA1c and lipid profiles, visits to the Trinidad Eye Hospital, nutrition practice, administrative management at DATT, community outreach and exposure to media communication.

The programme seeks to cultivate leadership, promote volunteerism and raise awareness about diabetes among younger generations.

The ceremony closed with the presentation of certificates and a common message from authorities and sponsors to the graduates – remain committed to the community and continue promoting healthy lifestyles.