Ten Venezuelans arrested for attempting to enter Trinidad and Tobago illegally
POLICE arrested ten Venezuelan nationals who were attempting to enter the country illegally on the morning of September 8.
Police said officers of the South Western Division intercepted a vessel about one mile from shore in Erin around 7 am, carrying Venezuelan nationals between seven and 25 years old.
The occupants were detained, and officials from the Immigration Department and the Children's Authority were informed.
Meanwhile, a rifle and ammunition were seized in the Port of Spain Division during an Inter-Agency Task Force exercise. Police said the officers discovered the gun loaded with 22 rounds of 5.56 ammunition wrapped in a plastic on the rooftop of a Nelson Street Plannings building.
The exercise was spearheaded by ACP Hazel, Snr Supt Sooker, Supt Ramsook and ASP Singh.
