Ten Venezuelans arrested for attempting to enter Trinidad and Tobago illegally

- File photo

POLICE arrested ten Venezuelan nationals who were attempting to enter the country illegally on the morning of September 8.

Police said officers of the South Western Division intercepted a vessel about one mile from shore in Erin around 7 am, carrying Venezuelan nationals between seven and 25 years old.

The occupants were detained, and officials from the Immigration Department and the Children's Authority were informed.

Meanwhile, a rifle and ammunition were seized in the Port of Spain Division during an Inter-Agency Task Force exercise. Police said the officers discovered the gun loaded with 22 rounds of 5.56 ammunition wrapped in a plastic on the rooftop of a Nelson Street Plannings building.

The exercise was spearheaded by ACP Hazel, Snr Supt Sooker, Supt Ramsook and ASP Singh.