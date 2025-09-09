Rest in Peace, Sr Bernadette

Hazel Mary Thompson-Ahye -

THE EDITOR: Shortly before her death in June 2015, I met, leaving the Hyatt Hotel, Sister Bernadette of the Rosary or rather Mother Bernadette, as I called my past principal at Holy Name Convent.

We greeted each other warmly, as we had always shared a great relationship. She seemed unaccompanied, so I asked her how she was going to get back to the convent. She asked if we could take her and Helena, my younger sister and a member of Mother Bernadette’s special class, who had taken the GCE exams and passed a full certificate in Form 4, readily agreed.

While Helena went to get the car, Mother Bernadette began to unburden herself to me. She shared some things about her mother’s life, which grieved her and then related to me something else that was bothering her greatly. In fact, she looked quite distressed in telling me this story.

She told me that every time she went to a particular bank, she saw a woman there, whom she believed had attended Holy Name Convent. She did not know her name but her face was very familiar.

She said the woman looked at her as though she hated her. She did not know what wrong she might have done to her, but she wished she could go to her and say, “My dear, whatever wrong I did you, please forgive me.”

I promised Mother Bernadette that I would do what I could, but did nothing before she died, and ten years after, I am trying to keep that broken promise.

I have been very fortunate to have experienced many miracles in my life and am hoping that, by some miracle, in this Jubilee year, the banker will read this letter, recognise herself and know that Mother Bernadette wished to make amends and will forgive Mother Bernadette, for whatever hurt she might have caused her.

According to Google, the words "rest in peace, is a way to express hope that the deceased person’s soul finds peace and tranquility in the afterlife.” I trust that the (perhaps, now retired) banker will forgive Mother Bernadette, so Mother Bernadette can rest in peace.

I sincerely pray that Mother Bernadette, who was such a good soul, “finds peace and tranquility in the afterlife.”

HAZEL THOMPSON-AHYE

Fmr Independent Senator