Red Cross trains Spanish-speaking migrants in emergency response

Cristina Aristimuño, centre, is treated by José Aristimuño and Olivia Diaz during a simulation exercise by a Community Emergency Response Team, at the TTRCS headquarters in Port of Spain on September 7. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

THE Trinidad and Tobago Red Cross Society (TTRCS) has trained 22 Spanish-speaking migrants to be part of a special Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

TT includes a growing Spanish-speaking population, including approximately 45,000 Venezuelan migrants, as estimated by the Assessment Capacities Project Organization, many of whom face language barriers when accessing emergency information.

Kearell Neils, community liaison officer, TTRCS, said the programme was carried out with the support of the European Union (EU) through the Unity in Diversity – Championing Migrants' Rights Programme.

She said the migrants took part in an intensive series of four training sessions held on August 24 and 30, and September 6 and 7, at the Red Cross headquarters in Port of Spain.

Participants received practical and dynamic sessions on the main CERT modules. These included disaster risk reduction and preparedness; basic triage; first aid; light search and rescue; fire safety; chainsaw use and safety; and disaster psychology.

The training concluded on September 7 with a simulation exercise. Participants put into practice all the skills acquired during the programme.

Neils said the activity showed the importance of preparing migrants to take an active role in risk management and emergency response in TT.

The officer also said this training represents an important step in inclusion, resilience, and capacity building within the Spanish-speaking community.

“We are breaking down cultural and language barriers while strengthening community preparedness for disasters across the country,” she said.

The CERT model is one of the Red Cross’s most recognised approaches to community resilience. Teams are usually made up of volunteers who live in vulnerable areas and are trained to respond quickly when disaster strikes.

Members serve as first responders during emergencies, often reaching affected areas before external support arrives. By equipping migrants with these skills, the TTRCS said it is not only protecting lives but also encouraging integration and participation in national disaster preparedness efforts.

This initiative also responds to the growing need for inclusive disaster risk management.

Training in their native language ensures clear communication, builds trust, and empowers them to safeguard both their communities and the wider national population.

Graduates will receive their certificates in the coming weeks in recognition of their effort and commitment throughout the training.

Neils said TT Red Cross intends to continue developing inclusive training programmes that allow all residents of the country to contribute to disaster preparedness and resilience.