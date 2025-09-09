PM: Parents must raise children responsibly

DCP operations Junior Benjamin speaks with a student during a visit to Success Laventille Secondary School, Laventille on September 8. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has put her foot down against school violence and indiscipline as she says parents need to understand their role in raising children.

In a statement on September 8, Persad-Bissessar defended the move to station police officers, some of whom are armed, at 50 schools nationwide to deal with school violence.

"I am committed to providing a safe school environment for students who want to learn and teachers who want to teach. We have great teachers who are passionate and willing to give the best possible education to our nation’s children. Unfortunately, our teachers have become victims of assault and abuse by some students and parents. That will not continue."

She said any student or parent who abuses or assaults a member of the teaching staff will be removed from school by the TTPS.

"Too many students are bullied, robbed and beaten at schools. To some children, it is a terror to attend school. We have children failing because they are too afraid to attend school, as they are bullied every day. It’s a daily torture for them."

Responding to critics against placing armed police at some of the schools, the Prime Minister said the law remains the law, and TTPS officers are free to carry their firearms inside or outside of schools if it is deemed necessary. She said police officers report to their TTPS seniors and not the school principals.

"Therefore, acts of violence will be reported according to TTPS protocol and dealt with according to the law.

"Parents must understand that they have to raise their children responsibly and correct their conduct. TTPS officers are there to protect the innocent and will do so with the full support of my government."

She said schools are sacred spaces for learning, not battlegrounds for fighting and bullying.

"For too long, we have witnessed the decay of our society- our beloved nation awash in blood, plagued by record murder rates, and our schools tainted by violence, drugs, and fear. That is why my Government acted decisively. We made it clear that anyone who engages in violence, threats, intimidation, drug dealing, extortion, or bullying will face the full force of the law," she added.

She said citizens have had enough of school brawls, enough of wickedness in classrooms and enough of fear in communities. Persad-Bissessar extended her gratitude to the Commissioner of Police for ensuring that the first day of the school term began with police presence in some schools, protecting teachers, students, and every member of that environment.

"This is part of a holistic, integrated approach to tackling violence across the nation. We know the damage caused by the decade of destruction under the former administration cannot be repaired overnight. But we are rebuilding. We are fixing. And we are transforming. Step by step, justice, discipline, and hope are returning to our nation."

The programme, which is a collaboration between the National Security Ministry and the Education Ministry, was rolled out on September 8.