'Persistent stench' closes Mason Hall Primary

A man walks a Scarborough RC student to the first day of school in the new academic year on September 8. - Photo by Alva Viarruel

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

ONE Tobago school was forced to close its doors on September 8, the first day of school, due to “a persistent stench" at the facility.

The THA Division of Education, Research and Technology confirmed in a press release that there was an issue affecting operations at Mason Hall Government Primary School, but noted that classes were unaffected in 57 of the island’s 58 institutions that fall within its responsibility – 12 ECCE Centres, 34 Primary Schools, two special schools, and the Roxborough Trade Centre.

According to the release, retiling of the male washrooms at Mason Hall was recently included as emergency works, owing to a persistent stench. The release said the project was originally expected to be completed before school reopened, but encountered additional complications, extending the deadline. It said male students are expected to have full access to the washroom facilities from September 9, assuring parents and guardians that classes will resume in full then.

The issue was first highlighted by TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Tobago Officer Bradon Roberts.

“The repair work in the toilets started last week, probably they had anticipated it to be minor and it would finish on time – but it did not finish on time. They would have given instructions for both male and female to use the same toilets, but that is not something we would want to encourage.”

The division has denied giving that instruction, claiming this was completely false.

Roberts gave an update on the repairs at some of the schools, noting work was taking place at St Andrew's Anglican Primary School over the weekend.

“There are some schools that had challenges even from before the last year's repair programme and they didn’t deal with it...These schools have to function for another academic year or when the division sees it fit to fix.”

He said at the Roxborough Anglican Primary School, a section of the school has been condemned due to the ceiling falling apart because of a leaking roof.

“They were supposed to fix it last year's repair programme, which they didn’t – neither this year. They did not communicate with the school as to when. In a growing school population, these children are crammed into spaces so that school can go on.”

At the Lambeau Anglican School, he said there are some challenges as well.

“The buildings around the school doesn’t allow for the circulation of the air and for breeze to pass through as they will want. The ventilation of the school is also not fit for cool air to be in that school for any period of time so by break time, that school usually would have the teachers finding all sorts of reason to get to the principal’s office for some cool air. It’s difficult to breathe in it. When children go out and play and come back in, it makes it even worse.”

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris said, "At Mason Hall it is so bad that both boys and girls are forced to use the same toilet, and I don’t know any parent that will be comfortable with such a situation.”

Morris said what is even more concerning was "$20 million would have been spent, we had the entire school vacation, plus we had an additional week – an extra week was added – and even after that, our students have to return to schools that in instances are construction sites.”